AUGUSTA — Opponents Jeffrey Mabee, Judith Grace and Friends of Harriet L. Hartley Conservation Area filed a lawsuit in Kennebec County Superior Court claiming that neither the Board of Environmental Protection nor the Department of Environmental Protection is allowed to revise Nordic Aquafarms’ Air Emissions License while opponents are actively appealing the permit.
An 18-month deadline on Nordic’s Air Emissions License required the company to start construction within the time frame after the board granted Nordic its air license in November 2020, according to the petition. The company sought to extend that deadline another 18 months in April 2022, just before it expired.
Opponents objected to the request but the state approved the “minor revision” in May 2022, according to the petition. They maintain that the revision should have first been approved through a court order or the court should have remanded the license back to the state for revision. They are asking the court to vacate the order issue the extension.
They also accuse the Department of Environmental Protection and its lawyers of procedural unfairness, claiming that department staff withheld their appeal from members of the Board of Environmental Protection, according to the petition.
Opponents are asking that the court vacate the board chair’s decision that Mike Lannan and Northport Village Corp. did not have standing to appeal the extension to the board.
They also ask that the court require the Maine attorney general to assign separate legal counsel to the department and to the board because “the board is acting in an appellate capacity over decisions and orders made by the commissioner and her staff.” Allowing both entities to use the same counsel is procedural unfairness, according to the petition.
The state disagrees with the claims in the petition and intends to file a brief in defense of the Board of Environmental Protection’s action, Special Assistant to the Attorney General Danna Hayes said in an email statement to The Republican Journal. She would not comment further on the lawsuit.
The air emissions license allows Nordic to request an extension, spokesperson Jacki Cassida told The Journal in an email statement. The extension is not a revision or amendment and the board chair’s action to deny opponents’ appeal was for good reason.
“The continuing on the part of the opponents and their attorney to continue filing legal actions is just graceless,” she said.
Opponents filed an earlier lawsuit against the city of Belfast and Nordic less than a week before this one, asking the court to prevent Nordic from building on 12 1/2 acres of the 56-acre site where it intends to construct its facilities. The suit claims restrictions and conditions in a 1973 deed from the state to the city for that 12 1/2 acres prevent the property from being developed.
The city fired back at that claim, saying it is baseless because the state conveyed all of its authorities over those restrictions and conditions to the city in a document recorded in the Waldo County Deeds in March 2022, according to city attorney Kristin Collins. Days later, the city issued Nordic a deed of vacation on those restrictions and conditions, abolishing them.
Nordic Aquafarms is looking to build a land-based fish farm on land previously owned by the Belfast Water District, which lies next to the Little River and near the Northport town line along Route 1. It received all of its major state permits in the fall of 2020, along with local Planning Board approvals at the end of that year.
However, a recent Supreme Court ruling over intertidal land where the company wants to lay its intake and outflow pipes has given opponents more traction in their fight against the project. It ruled that the land is owned by neighboring property owners, and project opponents Jeffrey Mabee and Judith Grace. Overturning the lower court’s decision that the couple did not own the intertidal land.
The couple placed all the intertidal land they own, including the disputed intertidal land, in a conservation easement held by the Friends of Harriet L. Hartley Conservation Area. That conservation easement restricts the land from being used for industrial development.
Belfast city councilors took eminent domain action over the disputed intertidal land in the summer of 2021 before Waldo County Superior Court Justice Robert Murray had made an initial ruling as to ownership of the land. Project opponents filed a lawsuit against the city claiming that the taking is unconstitutional.
City councilors maintain that it is necessary to create a city park, connect the Little River Walking trail to the ocean, benefit the Belfast Water District and increase tax revenue that will decrease the city’s mil rate. Opponents have called it an attempt to take private land to benefit a corporation.
