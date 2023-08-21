News

Sit Down Belfast's newest seats

Jem Bywater, left, and Kai Kutsey, two local students, show their designs on two Adirondack chairs added to the Sit Down Belfast Project hosted by Our Town Belfast. The two created otherworldly designs depicting aliens. 

 Photo by Jim Leonard

BELFAST — They appear each year, spaced judiciously throughout the downtown area of Belfast. They offer a convenient way to socialize, respite for the weary, and custom curb appeal.

A project of Our Town Belfast, Sit Down Belfast provides Adirondack chairs, each with custom designs from local artists, for the benefit of visitors to downtown Belfast.

