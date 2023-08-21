Jem Bywater, left, and Kai Kutsey, two local students, show their designs on two Adirondack chairs added to the Sit Down Belfast Project hosted by Our Town Belfast. The two created otherworldly designs depicting aliens.
BELFAST — They appear each year, spaced judiciously throughout the downtown area of Belfast. They offer a convenient way to socialize, respite for the weary, and custom curb appeal.
A project of Our Town Belfast, Sit Down Belfast provides Adirondack chairs, each with custom designs from local artists, for the benefit of visitors to downtown Belfast.
Introduced last year, the Sit Down Belfast project has added to the city's unique downtown atmosphere.
"OTB place-making projects like this one create an emotional connection that, in turn, forms a strong, sustainable, interconnected community for locals and visitors alike," said Our Town Belfast Executive Director Amanda Cunningham.
This year the chairs have been redesigned to accommodate individuals with accessibility issues, and five new chairs have been added. This provided two local students with an opportunity to share their otherworldly inspiration.
Jem Bywater will be a freshman at Belfast Area High School this fall.
“My parents told me about the project,” Jem said. “I saw the chairs and thought it looked cool.
Hoping to add his own design to the Sit Down Project collection, Jem went to his room to consider what design to make.
“I looked around my room,” he said, “and saw Ultraman.”
Ultraman is an alien superhero character. Jem has an action figure of the character in his bedroom. He went to work on his design immediately.
“I thought it would be rad,” Jem said. “It’s also one of my favorite TV shows. I used the action figure as a reference. I didn’t think it would be chosen; it was just a fun thing to do.”
Jem showed his parents his design, got two thumbs up, and turned it in. Earlier this summer, he learned his design has been selected to be placed on one of the chairs.
“I was really surprised,” Jem said. I wasn’t expecting that at all. They move the chairs around, but I’ve seen my chair and I’m pretty proud to have it out there. It feels really good to have something you’ve made yourself out where others can see it.”
For homeschooled freshman Kai Kutsey, Sit Down Belfast provided an avenue to a long-held dream.
“I’ve always wanted to make art to put around town,” Kai said.
Kai discovered the project on Facebook and decided on three requirements for his submission.
“I wanted to go with something fun and classic, and something with color,” he said.
Kai’s design, of an alien ship abducting a cow, has added color — both figuratively and literally — to the Sit Down Belfast project.
The two boys got together recently to share their designs in chairs located at the intersection of Main and High streets, a location that gives the designs maximum exposure.
“It’s an honor to have everyone see what I made” Kai said. “The idea of alien abduction is interesting and funny. I hope other people will enjoy it.”
Each chair has a plaque representing the presenting sponsors, the artist, and the individual chair sponsor. The 2023 chairs were sponsored by local businesses.
“It’s pretty cool to have a chair with my name on it,” Jem said.