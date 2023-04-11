Surveyor Tara Hartson of Herrick and Salsbury Inc. volunteers her time at Searsport District High School on a very cold day to survey the area near the planned Viking Longhouse. Two geometry classes participated, applying the Pythagorean theorem to calculate elevation change.
In May 2022, Searsport schools received an award from Maine Department of Education’s Rethinking Responsive Educational Ventures program to implement its Viking Longhouse Pilot. This pilot is in the outdoor education category, which involves the creation of an outdoor classroom for all of Searsport schools and the community to access.
Nick Neises is the experiential learning and community outreach coordinator for Searsport Middle and High Schools, hired through the RREV grant. The people working on the program design team for this project include Principal Joshua Toothaker, V-ALT teacher Colette Jadis, tech integrator Susan Capwell, and math teacher Lorie Lindyberg.
Mr. Neises said, “My hope is that [the outdoor classroom] will become an easy outlet for engaging in experiential education, much like we utilize the library for getting quiet space and interacting with books or working in small groups. Teachers will be able to easily take their class outside with a variety of possibilities for engagement.”
Searsport’s team has many more plans for Searsport schools, with the hopes of transforming education. They want to make it more experiential, sustainable and engaging by making it easier to have more field trips, engaging more with local communities and businesses, and creating a new kind of relationship with larger businesses for internships and possible jobs/careers. They want to help make kids feel more enthusiastic when coming into school, giving them something to look forward to -- even if it’s just once a week.
The RREV program could be incredibly beneficial for many schools across Maine. The RREV grant states, “As part of the Innovative Mindset and Pilot Development courses being offered through several of Maine’s institutions of higher education, the RREV project uses a consistent template for the creation of all future pilots.” The Viking Longhouse program is looking to build and expand spaces that allow innovative teaching and learning, supporting the development of engaging and creative curriculum, and to provide students with experiences they would otherwise not have access to.
Joshua Toothaker, the principal of Searsport middle and high school, said, “The whole point for me with the RREV grant is to increase student engagement. After quarantine, students felt really discouraged coming back and were always asking ‘Why do I have to take this class?’ or, ‘Why is this important?’ I’m really looking for kids to learn real authentic things that can ultimately lead to things like internships, job opportunities, and just having the choice to do something to make school better -- to answer that ‘why?’”
When asked about what he hopes the outcome of this program will be, he answered, “I feel really strongly about this. We’re such a small school and I hate to say it, but we have no chance of competing with bigger schools. I want kids to have that chance to take their education somewhere, and to give them that chance even with the small population.”
Colette Jadis, another member of this program, gives information on the design thinking part of the program. She said, “I think the reasoning behind the design thinking class was to get us to think outside of the proverbial box. This venture is about rethinking education and reimagining our schools and design thinking is a process and way of allowing our thinking to be fluid and creative. It is about imagining and reimagining; it is about bringing more voices to the table.
“That is why students and staff were given a survey last spring,” she explained. “We wanted to know what connects students to school -- when you are most engaged. Staff, too. We found in that survey that most of us were connected and engaged when we were working on something, maybe outside the classroom.”
Lorie Lindyberg, another teacher at Searsport who is working with the program, said, “I’m very excited about it and the opportunities that it opens up for our students and our community to engage people in new ways.”
Maine DOE has recently announced a one-year extension opportunity for 2022 RREV grant recipients with a 40% funding continuation. Searsport is participating and will continue the Viking Longhouse program to improve educational outcomes and experiences for the students.
Helpful partnerships with Coastal Mountains Land Trust, the Penobscot Marine Museum and Camp Kieve are enriching educational experiences for students already. The spring educational calendar is filling up fast with hands-on projects, field trips and community resource visits.
If you’d like to learn more, or become involved with the Searsport Viking Longhouse Program, you’re welcome to contact the high school.