Surveying for Viking Longhouse

Surveyor Tara Hartson of Herrick and Salsbury Inc. volunteers her time at Searsport District High School on a very cold day to survey the area near the planned Viking Longhouse. Two geometry classes participated, applying the Pythagorean theorem to calculate elevation change.

 Photo Courtesy of Lorie Lindyberg

In May 2022, Searsport schools received an award from Maine Department of Education’s Rethinking Responsive Educational Ventures program to implement its Viking Longhouse Pilot. This pilot is in the outdoor education category, which involves the creation of an outdoor classroom for all of Searsport schools and the community to access.

Nick Neises is the experiential learning and community outreach coordinator for Searsport Middle and High Schools, hired through the RREV grant. The people working on the program design team for this project include Principal Joshua Toothaker, V-ALT teacher Colette Jadis, tech integrator Susan Capwell, and math teacher Lorie Lindyberg.