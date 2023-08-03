News

PALERMO — Down on the hillock, just beneath the sprawling trees, is a gravesite. According to Troy Nelson, who owns that land, those gravestones belong to people who came up from the South in the 1800s. For now, that land is undisturbed. However, a year from now, those burial sites could be gone; excavated, to make room for the LS Power transmission line.

“After the Civil War, there were families that would come up here and work, and they are buried on my farm. They are buried there. My grandfather told my father and me, ‘Never. Never dig here.’ And now they want to come through with a high-tension power line.”