PALERMO — Down on the hillock, just beneath the sprawling trees, is a gravesite. According to Troy Nelson, who owns that land, those gravestones belong to people who came up from the South in the 1800s. For now, that land is undisturbed. However, a year from now, those burial sites could be gone; excavated, to make room for the LS Power transmission line.
“After the Civil War, there were families that would come up here and work, and they are buried on my farm. They are buried there. My grandfather told my father and me, ‘Never. Never dig here.’ And now they want to come through with a high-tension power line.”
Nelson runs Nelson Family Farm, a vast, 300-acre farmland in Palermo that has belonged to his family for “four or five” generations. He inherited the farm from his father 20 years ago, and he has been working that land ever since. Hundreds of Angus cows graze on the land, roaming idly among horses, while Nelson harvests hay on his tractor.
“[Nelson Family Farm has] been here forever. The old farmhouse down here, my father was born in it. Our roots are here. It’s the reality.”
The LS Power transmission line, or Aroostook Renewable Gateway Project, has two planned routes that run from Reed Plantation in Aroostook County down to Coopers Mill, an unincorporated village in the town of Whitefield, in Lincoln County. One route cuts directly through Nelson’s property. On June 22, the Maine Legislature approved construction of the transmission line, which would traverse over 100 miles of Maine country and woodland.
“Without even doing any studies,” Nelson said, shaking his head. “I’m very upset with that. You and I, we wouldn’t run our home life like that.”
LS Power has made no public comment on conducting safety or environmental impact studies in the affected areas. However, Nelson is most concerned with the potential consequences of building a transmission line over the Buckeye oil and gas pipeline that runs under his property.
“That pipe is down anywhere from a foot to three feet in my property… Up in those woods, that pipeline is not down very deep. Now they’re going to be blasting. It’s steep and ledgy, so they’re going to have to blast. And a 70-year-old pipe is just going to be 200 feet, 150 feet from their blasting zone?”
The Buckeye pipeline runs directly underneath Nelson’s home, which he shares with his wife and two children. According to Nelson, he reached out to LS Power to talk about the dangers of digging near this pipeline, and they had no idea it existed. When he notified a representative from the oil company, the representative cleared his schedule and drove up from Portland to see for himself.
A sign sticks out of the ground just by the pipeline on Nelson’s land. It reads, “Warning. Petroleum Pipeline,” with a symbol cautioning against using heavy machinery. And Nelson has done his research. “There’s a lot of studies on electricity and pipelines and they just don’t go together,” he said, pointing to the corridor where the pipeline is buried. “If that thing blows, it’s going to economically ruin this whole community.”
Should LS Power complete its project, it would intersect with the Buckeye pipeline at multiple points.
Some might argue that renewable energy for an entire state is more important than any one person’s land. To this, Nelson responded, “Nobody’s against renewable energy. But at what cost…? I don’t think taking prime field lands and running right along the pipeline is the safest and most economical way for landowners.”
There are real, immediate consequences to building the transmission line for Nelson: The risks of building over the oil pipeline, for one, as well as the loss of his land and the danger to his cows. However, there are also long-term ramifications. Nelson hopes to eventually give the land to his children.
“This is their future too,” he said. “I have two kids — a girl and a boy — and they’re both young... Their future plans are to build homes on this farm. To run this place if they so choose.”
He also has a retirement plan that would conflict with the construction of the power line. Running his finger along the horizon, he said, “I had a long-term goal. When I retire, I wanted to buy a couple of big old workhorses and give sleigh rides on this farm.”
That retirement plan now balances on the edge of a knife.
Besides concerns for his own livelihood and that of his children, Nelson said that many people in his community make use of the land. Snowmobiles jet through in the winter and ATVs roll across in the summer. Children play in the grass while their parents take pictures, and, on the Fourth of July, a line of parked cars stretches from his driveway down past the hill that rolls down to the 1800s gravesite.
“I don’t own the view,” Nelson said, laughing. To him, it’s not about any one person or one company’s desires. But that view could soon be obstructed by excavators, bulldozers, massive poles and power lines.
Despite the dangers, Nelson stands staunchly on his land, his arms crossed, his feet planted. “We’re going to fight for this,” he said. “This isn’t the first battle I’ve fought. And we’re in it for the long haul.”