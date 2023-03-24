News

Soup & Pie Social

After a long hiatus, the Palermo Community Library is hosting its very popular Soup & Pie Social fundraiser on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come on down and dine-in, drive-up, or carry-out. The cost is $7 for a meal that includes a delicious bowl of homemade soup, cornbread, oyster crackers, water, and a slice of pie.

