After a long hiatus, the Palermo Community Library is hosting its very popular Soup & Pie Social fundraiser on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come on down and dine-in, drive-up, or carry-out. The cost is $7 for a meal that includes a delicious bowl of homemade soup, cornbread, oyster crackers, water, and a slice of pie.
Additional servings (or single servings) of soup can be purchased for $5 each and a slice of pie for $3 each — or you can be really decadent and carry out a second meal for your supper! Coffee will also be available. Children 5 and under are free.
Pre-orders can be placed by calling Anne at 314-5930, Diane at 512-6876 or the Library voice mail at 993-6088, or by emailing palermoMElibrary@gmail.com.
Come help make this library fundraiser a great success while you visit with your friends and neighbors. You might even meet new neighbors and make new friends! While you’re at the library, take a chance on the “Spring Gardening” raffle basket at $1 per ticket or six for $5. A complete list of raffle items will be listed on the library website.
Raffle tickets can also be purchased ahead of time at the library in the weeks leading up to the Soup & Pie event. The library is located at 2789 Route 3. For more information call 993-6088 or email palermomelibrary@gmail.com or visit palermo.lib.me.us.
Hazardous Waste Collection
Residents are invited to participate in a free Household Hazardous Waste Collection event hosted by the town of China and Kennebec Valley Council of Governments Saturday, April 22, at the China Transfer Station, 211 Alder Park Road, South China, from 8 a.m. until noon.
Many chemicals commonly used around the home are hazardous — either alone or when combined with other chemicals — and need to be disposed of by professionals trained to handle hazardous materials. Improper disposal of these materials can disrupt the function of sewage treatment plants or private septic systems, contaminate ground water, and harm animals and residents. Difficult to recycle — or dispose of — items can also become harmful if left unmonitored, including electronic waste, paint, old fuels, mercury thermostats, etc.