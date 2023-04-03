News

Artist Trading Card program

The Palermo Community Library will roll out its new Artist Trading Card program on Saturday, April 15, from 1 to 3 pm. What are Artist Trading Cards? They are miniature works of art that you create to trade with others. You don’t need to be an artist to participate — people of all ages and skill levels are invited to join the fun. The library will have blank 2 ½ x 3 ½-inch cards available to use for creating your own tiny works of art that you can trade for others’ cards.

