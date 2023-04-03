The Palermo Community Library will roll out its new Artist Trading Card program on Saturday, April 15, from 1 to 3 pm. What are Artist Trading Cards? They are miniature works of art that you create to trade with others. You don’t need to be an artist to participate — people of all ages and skill levels are invited to join the fun. The library will have blank 2 ½ x 3 ½-inch cards available to use for creating your own tiny works of art that you can trade for others’ cards.
Artist Trading Cards is a conceptual art project started in 1996 by Swiss artist M. Vänçi Stirnemann. He called it a “Collaborative Cultural Performance.” He began making small artworks the size of commercial trading cards, then held an exhibition of 1,200 of his cards at his second-hand bookshop and gallery in Zurich.
The ATC project is intended to allow people from different backgrounds to participate in an ongoing art project that is not part of the art market. Anybody can participate in the project and all techniques are allowed. ATCs are produced in various media, including pencils, pens, markers, watercolor, acrylic paints, collage, papercuts, found objects, or even metals, fiber, wax and other materials.
Today, there are regular trading sessions in more than 30 cities in Europe, Canada, the U.S. and Australia. There are also Facebook groups that allow for worldwide trading.
All Palermo seniors are invited to come and share fellowship, activities and good food prepared on site at Palermo Christian Church, 322 Branch Mills Road, at noon on the third Monday of the month, beginning April 17. Meals will be served in the gym, which is wheelchair accessible. No charge; donations accepted.
Hazardous household waste collection
Palermo residents are invited to participate in a hazardous household waste collection at the China Transfer Station, 211 Alder Park Road, South China, on Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to noon. See the town website for details of what you can and cannot bring.