PROSPECT — Parents are still asking questions about how a 10-year-old came to possess a firearm that the student brought into Monroe Elementary School March 10.
Students saw the child with the gun on the bus that morning on the way to school and reported it to school officials when they got there, according to Regional School Unit 3 Resource Officer and Waldo County Sheriff Deputy Jordan Tozier.
Tozier and school officials took swift action to confiscate the gun without incident or injury, according to information from the district and the Sheriff’s Office. The unloaded .22 caliber handgun was found in a bag with bullets.
But many parents still consider the incident a close call. The student has since been charged with four offenses, including two felonies.
Monroe resident and father of a Monroe School student Ben Hooper just wanted to know what happened after he learned about the incident, he said. He wants to know what the school is going to do about the situation and what it is doing to prevent it from happening again. But the perhaps the most burning queston for Hooper is how the 10-year-old got a gun in the first place.
If an adult gave the child the gun or was negligent in properly securing the gun, then he hopes somebody is held accountable. “Somebody had the gun and I want to know it isn’t going to happen again,” Hooper said.
As of March 17, no adults have been charged in conjunction with the incident, according to Tozier, but it remains under investigation. “Right now we just don’t have those answers yet, but we are still tracking that down,” he said.
Hooper owns guns himself but they are properly secured so his children do not have access to them, he said. He has also discussed gun safety with his kids and they know not to touch firearms. He thinks most gun owners are responsible about keeping their guns locked up, but there are a few who do not do so.
Corey Mitchell lives in very close proximity to the school and has a 9-year-old who goes there, he said. When he got a text from the school about the incident at about 11 a.m. that day, he was first struck with worry and concern. He was also surprised.
He hopes the incident has motivated people to make sure their firearms are locked away where children cannot reach them, he said. He does not think the government can control people not properly securing their firearms, so there is a level of personal responsibility when a child gets a hold of a gun. There are resources available to help people, but it is a matter of taking the extra step to ensure guns are secure.
This situation could be indicative of a child in crisis, though it is hard to understand the situation without knowing more specific details about the child, Mitchell said. Children are just coming out of a lot of upheaval from the pandemic and many of them have fallen through the cracks.
The incident is a symptom of a larger discord and the school should identify other kids who are struggling also, he said. Hooper said he would like to see more resources for disadvantaged children who might be at risk of this behavior.
Tozier said that whenever a student threat against the school is reported, school officials assess the comment and the child who made the threat. Most threats are transient, he said, meaning the student has no intention of actually doing harm but made the comment out of spite.
The Comprehensive School Threat Assessment guidelines help school officials decide how to address a situation in which a student makes a threat against the school, he said. He might try to hook a student up with services, resources, a criminal summons and he might get the juvenile corrections office involved as a last resort. Social workers will check in with children and also help get them services, he said.
Students identified as witnesses or victims of the incident were referred to social workers or guidance counselors, he said.
Mitchell’s son saw the police officers going into the school but he was not in the classroom with the child who brought the gun to school, the father said. The principal came in to talk with the students but did not define what had occurred, trying to limit the children’s exposure to the incident but encouraging them to follow up with their parents.
During a time when he was looking for leadership, Mitchell thinks the district came through with that, he said. In the school days following the incident, the school provided children with resources, gave them space to reach out and provided kids with as much time as they needed to process the situation.
His child’s teacher followed up with them early the following week, he said. Considering what had happened the Friday before, the district provided the right response that Monday. The school provided counselors for children and gave them a chance to talk about the situation individually or in small groups.
Hooper would like to know how the school is going to prevent situations like this from happening again, he said. He thinks relying on the kids to report dangerous activity as the last line of defense is problematic.
He received only two emails from the school about the situation, he said, but has received little additional information about the incident. He understands that the school has gone as far as it can and it is up to the Sheriff’s Office to pursue the case further.
Hooper commends the teachers and staff who helped diffuse the situation without anybody getting hurt. “I think we dodged a big one here. That teacher is really a hero,” he said.
Though he understands it is unlikely to happen again, he was still too shaken up about the situation to let his 6-year-old son return to school, he said. He does not think the school is a bad place but he does not know if the Sheriff’s Office has drilled down to the root cause of the situation.
Mitchell feels like the school is still a safe place for his son but having a weekend to process the Friday incident really helped his family process and deal with the situation, he said. They moved a lot that weekend and made sure to connect with their community and friends through fun activities. They allowed him the space to let his feelings come out naturally.
Once the third grader realized what happened, he was shocked, had a little fear and then thought about his friends who were close to the situation, Michell said. At first, he and his partner just listened to their child and tried to help him identify his feelings. Then, they talked about how dangerous it is for a child to possess a gun at school.
It was a hard conversation that they felt was necessary to keep their child and his friends safe, he said. “Those were tough conversations,” he said. “We weren’t trying to scare him at all but we were just trying to be really realistic so that he could understand it. … From a viewpoint of him keeping himself safe and him keeping his fiends safe.”
Hooper’s 6-year-old son is too young to understand the complexities of the situation, he said. His child had no knowledge of the situation when it had happened.
The school provides all staff with ALICE (alert, lockdown, inform, counter or evacuate training), Tozier said. One of the most important parts of that training is telling students to report unsafe situations. Because of that aspect of the training students came forward and a possible tragedy was avoided.
He appreciates the students and staff for the way they handled the situation, he said. It allowed him to make a quick response based on student information. He acknowledged he cannot be everywhere and the teachers cannot see everything so they need everybody’s help. It helps create a safe learning environment.
ALICE training information determines that school settings are still safe and violent critical incidences occur in other public places, Tozier said. Since his days teaching in the RSU 3 district from 2007 to 2012 to his time as the resource officer, this is the first time he has ever known of or been involved with a gun coming into one of the schools, calling the situation rare in the district.
If there is any more information the Sheriff’s Office can release as the investigation unfolds, then it will, the officer said, but because most of those involved are minors, investigators have more limitations around how much information can be released.
The situation put a scare into a lot of families, Mitchell said. This incident may have involved only one child in crisis, but there may be others. The community needs to make sure all students are having their needs met, in and out of school.
“I hope as a community we can see this as our kids, plural, in crisis or maybe not all of our kids in crisis but understand as a community this is a chance for us to kind of look at what we can do better and look at how we can make a safe school experience for all of our kids,” Mitchell said.