BELFAST — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded a $450,900 grant to Penobscot Community Health Center for its expansion into a former Bank of America Building at 21 Schoodic Drive.
A second USDA grant in Maine, in the amount of $69,800, has been awarded to Fish River Rural Health, which serves the northernmost towns in Aroostook County.
USDA Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced the grants July 25 as part of a departmental effort to expand access to health care for more than 5 million people living in 39 states and Puerto Rico as part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.
The grants are intended "to deliver immediate economic relief and ensure rural people have access to quality health care,” Torres Small said in the announcement.
USDA Rural Development Maine State Director Rhiannon C. Hampson said in the announcement that the federal support for health center facilities "in our small communities" represent an investment "in each and every one of us.”
Founded as the Seaport Community Health Center nearly 40 years ago, the Belfast center has been part of nonprofit Penobscot Community Health Center since July 2013. With 60 employees, PCHC in Belfast currently serves approximately 8,000 Waldo County patients annually and has outgrown its original location at 53 Schoodic Drive.
To accommodate that growth, PCHC acquired the former Bank of America property in a $7 million deal that closed in December 2022. The complex was originally built as a call center, operated from 1997 to 2000 by MBNA, a credit card company acquired by Bank of America.
PCHC will use the federal grant to renovate the first two floors of the 72,000-square-foot facility. The Belfast Planning Board approved plans for the project in September 2022.
Each of the two floors contains with 35,000 square feet. PCHC Community Health Care Chief Safety and Infrastructure Officer Ed Marsh said in September that the bottom floor would house 32 examination rooms and a possible X-ray facility. The top floor would be used for dental officers and other similar services.
Currently, there is no timetable on the start of the project.
In Aroostook County, FRRH will use its USDA grant to purchase necessary equipment for family medicine, dental and optometry services, along with technology and food distribution services. The health center serves the towns of Eagle Lake, Fort Kent, and Madawaska.