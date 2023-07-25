News

USDA grant to PCHC

File photo

BELFAST — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded a $450,900 grant to Penobscot Community Health Center for its expansion into a former Bank of America Building at 21 Schoodic Drive.

A second USDA grant in Maine, in the amount of $69,800, has been awarded to Fish River Rural Health, which serves the northernmost towns in Aroostook County.