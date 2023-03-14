News

BELFAST — The Penobscot Bay Stewards, a signature program of Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition, invites applications for the 2023 program.

The program will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays between May 9 and June 15 and is free of charge. It requires only a good pair of shoes and an eagerness to learn about a range of topics including Penobscot Bay history, marine habitats, the culture of the Wabanaki, water quality, and current regional issues with environmental impact.