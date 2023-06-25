News

Matthew Pendleton's bail hearing

Matthew Pendleton, seated, wearing a blue shirt, listens to testimony at his June 23 bail hearing at the Waldo County Judicial Center. Pendleton has been charged with the murder or roommate Kevin Curit on Jan. 6. He has been held without bail since his arrest. 

 Photo by Jim Leonard

BELFAST — A Lincolnville man accused of murdering his friend was in court, seeking bail, on June 23 at the Waldo County Judicial Center in Belfast.

Matthew Pendleton, 48, is charged with murder in the Jan. 6 death of roommate Kevin Curit. On March 22, Pendleton was indicted for murder by a Waldo County grand jury. He was arraigned April 3 and entered a plea of not guilty. Pendleton has been held without bail since his arrest on Jan. 7.