Matthew Pendleton, seated, wearing a blue shirt, listens to testimony at his June 23 bail hearing at the Waldo County Judicial Center. Pendleton has been charged with the murder or roommate Kevin Curit on Jan. 6. He has been held without bail since his arrest.
BELFAST — A Lincolnville man accused of murdering his friend was in court, seeking bail, on June 23 at the Waldo County Judicial Center in Belfast.
Matthew Pendleton, 48, is charged with murder in the Jan. 6 death of roommate Kevin Curit. On March 22, Pendleton was indicted for murder by a Waldo County grand jury. He was arraigned April 3 and entered a plea of not guilty. Pendleton has been held without bail since his arrest on Jan. 7.
During the hour-long bail hearing Friday, Pendleton’s legal team, Christopher McLean and Cheryl Sanuiku-Henig, called three witnesses to speak to Pendleton’s character. The defense team also stipulated to the probable cause affidavit, outlining the basic facts of the case.
On the morning of Jan. 6, Waldo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive male at the residence on 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville. When police arrived, they found Curit deceased in a trailer at the front of the house.
Investigators from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit investigated throughout the day and into the evening of Jan. 6. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Curit had died from strangulation and blunt force trauma. Pendleton was charged with Curit’s murder and arrested the next day. He has been held without bail at the Waldo County Correctional Facility since his arrest.
Autopsy results indicated Curit had ligature marks on his neck and had also sustained significant facial fractures.
Pendleton has said that, in the time leading up to his death, Curit was highly intoxicated and had fallen several times.
In his statement to police, Pendleton said he had gone to the store on Jan. 5 and returned to find that Curit had made a mess of the kitchen area. Pendleton said he instructed Curit to sleep in the camper outside the residence. Pendleton told law enforcement that he found Curit dead “around 5:30 a.m." on Jan. 6. Pendleton first notified Waldo County dispatch at 9:48 a.m.
Evidence gathered during the investigation includes a pair of photos on Pendleton’s phone, one depicting the kitchen in disarray, and the other a photo of Curit’s battered body on the front step of the residence. Pendleton has told authorities he found Curit’s body inside the camper.
The two men lived together in the house at 54 Thorndike Road. Following Curit’s death, Pendleton allegedly told a witness that he and Curit “had been going at it for three days.”
During the bail hearing, prosecutors focused on the time frame between when the two photos were taken and when authorities were contacted, a gap of 11 hours.
Pendleton’s ex-wife, Sara Pendleton, testified that Matthew had contacted her on the morning of Jan. 6 and she convinced him to call police.
Prosecutors also focused on the manner of death. Autopsy results reveal Curit died as a result of ligature strangulation and blunt force trauma.
“Kevin Curit did not strangle himself,” prosecutor Jeff Baroody said.
Sara Pendelton described her ex-husband as a “great guy” and a “gentle soul” who “would do anything for you.”
Sara Pendlton’s mother, Carol McFarland, testified that Matthew Pendleton “was a consistently good guy,” and that she trusted what he said.
Sanuiku-Henig told Judge Robert Murray that, if her client were granted bail, there were technologies available to ensure he remained in the area and compliant with any bail conditions. She noted that, if bail were granted, Pendleton would stay with his father in Camden.
At the conclusion of the hearing, Murray advised both parties that he would take the testimony into consideration and issue a decision on bail in the future.
Matthew Pendleton will continue to be held without bail until that decision.