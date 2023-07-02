News

Penobscot Narrows Bridge

The Penobscot Narrows Bridge between Prospect and Verona Island has become a suicide hotspot since its construction in 2006. File Photo

AUGUSTA —A measure to install suicide barrier fences on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge was signed into law Friday, June 30, by Gov. Janet Mills.

"I'm very thankful this has finally passed," Sen. Glenn "Chip" Curry, sponsor of LD 1120, told The Republican Journal Saturday. "I'm thankful my legislative colleagues supported this life-saving barrier. I'm especially thankful to the people who gave testimony and shared their painful stories of the deaths of their loved ones."

