AUGUSTA —A measure to install suicide barrier fences on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge was signed into law Friday, June 30, by Gov. Janet Mills.
"I'm very thankful this has finally passed," Sen. Glenn "Chip" Curry, sponsor of LD 1120, told The Republican Journal Saturday. "I'm thankful my legislative colleagues supported this life-saving barrier. I'm especially thankful to the people who gave testimony and shared their painful stories of the deaths of their loved ones."
The Waldo County Democrat introduced LD 1120, entitled Resolve, to Install a Suicide Barrier on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge, earlier in this legislative session. The emergency measure was cosponsored by a bipartisan group that included Rep. Reagan Paul, R-Winterport, as well as by other legislators from the geographic area around the bridge. The bridge connects the town of Prospect, in Waldo County, with Verona Island, in Hancock County.
A rough count indicates that on average, since the bridge opened in December 2006, one person per year has jumped the 135 feet to die in river below. Still others have been talked down from the suicide hotspot, whose low railings offer no impediment to a would-be jumper.
On June 14, the Joint Committee on Transportation placed LD 1120 on the Special Highway Table pending further action in committee. The Transportation Committee voted June 23 to fund the barrier fences — estimated to cost $2 million for the fences and a special maintenance vehicle — from the Highway Fund. That paved the way for passage by the Senate Tuesday, June 27. With Mills' signature Friday afternoon, the emergency measure became effective immediately.
The resolve, which has the force of law, directs the Department of Transportation to construct and maintain pedestrian barrier fences on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge for the purpose of suicide prevention. As an incentive to move forward on the project, the resolve requires DOT to report on its progress every six months until fence installation is complete.
Testimony
During a hearing on the measure April 4 before the Transportation Committee, heartbreaking testimony in favor came from family members, friends and the partner of a young woman who jumped to her death in November 2021, as well as from a Searsport woman who drove by, slowed down to offer help, but was too late.
Some who testified quoted or paraphrased information from a Republican Journal editorial in December 2022 recounting the bridge’s history and urging lawmakers in the 131st Legislature to enact emergency legislation to end the “suicide by bridge” that began with predecessor Waldo Hancock Bridge and has continued with the Penobscot Narrows span that replaced it.
Other testimony came from legislators and from NAMI Maine (National Alliance on Mental Illness).
Nina Fisher, deputy commissioner of the Maine Department of Transportation, put a price tag on the project. She estimated that a suicide-prevention fence on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge similar to the one on Memorial Bridge in Augusta could cost $1 million or more.
To successfully inspect the bridge, the fence either would need to be removed for inspection and reinstalled afterward, or Maine DOT would need to purchase a new Under Bridge Inspection Truck that can accommodate reaching over the erected barrier. She estimated cost of a new “UBIT” to be an additional $1 million.
The 100-foot-high Augusta bridge had a total of 14 suicides before its safety fence was installed in June 1983. None have occurred since the fence went up.
Background
Because the predecessor Waldo-Hancock Bridge had been the scene of so many suicides, Maine DOT initially considered adding a fence or a separated pedestrian walkway to plans for the new Penobscot Narrows span — but in the end decided against it.
Following the first six suicides from the Penobscot Narrows Bridge, a measure in March 2014 attempted to address the problem. Introduced by then-Rep. Joseph Brooks of Winterport, the emergency bill garnered support from the parents of a 25-year-old Eddington man who committed suicide on the bridge a year earlier. It also was backed by the National Association on Mental Illness.
But the bill died in committee when lawmakers said they didn’t have enough time to review the proposal thoroughly.
When then-Rep. Karl Ward of Dedham inquired in 2017, he found that lawmakers on the Joint Transportation Committee thought a suicide-prevention fence on the bridge would be too expensive, ineffective and an eyesore. At that time, the cost of erecting the fencing was estimated at $500,000 to $1 million.
A 2007 report by researcher Andrew Pelletier cited the cessation of suicides on Augusta’s Memorial Bridge as evidence that safety fences work.
Pelletier’s report also found there was no evidence showing that suicidal individuals sought alternative sites for jumping. In fact, mental health professionals say that individuals contemplating suicide have a specific method in mind and, when thwarted, tend to abandon their plans.
According to a Portland Press Herald editorial in 2014 urging passage of Brooks’ ill-fated emergency bill, psychologist Richard Seiden interviewed 515 people whom police had stopped from jumping off San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge between 1937 and 1971. Years later, according to Seiden, 94% of those who had wanted to kill themselves either were still alive or had died of natural causes.