SEARSPORT — Several people expressed concern about a possible wind port development on Sears Island during a May 20 meeting that was attended by about 100 people at the Searsport Community Center.

Friends of Sears Island officials presented information and fielded questions and comments during the nearly three-hour event. The group also informed the public about the state’s proposed deepwater offshore wind port as it currently stands.

Friends of Sears Island meeting 2 5-20-23

People line up against a wall at the Searsport Community Center May 20 to ask questions and express opinions about the state's plan to build a deepwater offshore wind port.
Friends of Sears Island meeting 4 5-20-23

Searsport Town Manager James Gillway speaks to a packed room of people at the Searsport Community Center may 20 about the state's proposed deepwater offshore wind port.

