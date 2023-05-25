SEARSPORT — Several people expressed concern about a possible wind port development on Sears Island during a May 20 meeting that was attended by about 100 people at the Searsport Community Center.
Friends of Sears Island officials presented information and fielded questions and comments during the nearly three-hour event. The group also informed the public about the state’s proposed deepwater offshore wind port as it currently stands.
The state identified three possible deepwater locations that had enough area for the port, one site at Mack Point and one site on Sears Island, both in Searsport.
A third site in Eastport was identified but consideration for that site seems unlikely after it was revealed during a March 29 Offshore Wind Port Advisory Group meeting that the state would have to remove more than six million cubic yards of rock from the site, which is more rock than the state has ever removed previously, Maine Port Authority Executive Director Matt Burns said at the March 29 meeting.
The state needs at least 35 feet of water depth, along with 100 acres of contiguous level ground for a cargo staging area to construct the port.
Mack Point has about 60 acres available with 40 acres of infill required. But about 690,000 cubic yards of dredging would be necessary to construct the port there.
Sears Island has about 70 acres available with 30 acres of infill required. Dredging will be necessary at that site if the state decides to build a ramp to launch the large wind turbine bases instead of using a semi-submersible barge; the quantity of material that would need to be removed is currently unknown.
The state has not expressed a preference for any of the sites because it has not finished considering all of the factors necessary to permit and construct the port. It probably will not choose a site for development until 2024. The state has yet to release estimates for how much it could cost to construct the port at each site.
The Friends of Sears Island has advocated against constructing the port on Sears Island out of concern that it could negatively impact the entire island’s ecology and recreation, along with other possible negative implications. The group supports the port being built at Mack Point.
The majority of Sears Island was placed in a conservation easement through a 2009 agreement between the state and public. The state agreed to place 601 acres of the island in conservation, while it set aside 335 acres for the state to develop a port there at some point.
The agreement prevents the state from constructing several types of developments on the island that include nuclear power plants, coal-fired power or industrial plants, chemical manufacturing operations, along with other types of developments.
Many of the people who spoke at the May 20 meeting were also against constructing the port on Sears Island.
Charlene Knox Farris grew up in Searsport and remembers seeing the island across the bay from her childhood home. She called for it to remain undeveloped, to which crowd members cheered. “It’s just a place that needs to be left alone,” she said.
Harlan Mclaughlin asked Searsport Town Manager James Gillway which site the town will recommend for the port, to which Gillway responded that he does not prefer one site over the other. He will weigh factors for the development at each site when the state is done collecting all the necessary information.
“If it’s impossible to permit at Mack Point, then we might have to look at Sears Island,” he said. “I know that’s unpopular but offshore wind is so vital to our future.” He went on to say, “If Mack Point is clearly a permittable, go forward thing I’d pretty much support it tomorrow.”
One person who attended the event cautioned people not to let the urgency to end fossil fuel consumption be a pretext for further development, stating that nature is the best defense against climate change.
Sally Jones said there is nothing else like Sears Island and that it attracts people from all over the world. “Humanity needs to stop destroying nature,” she said. “This is how we got to where we are right now and what makes sense is to rehab a place that has already been industrialized and destroyed.”
Marlene Burley felt that nobody is talking about the impact the development will have on the town itself, whether the port is constructed at Mack Point or Sears Island. She asked if material and equipment would be delivered to the site by sea.
Gillway said most of the offshore wind building components would be shipped to the site by barge because they are too large to be delivered by vehicles on roads, stating that the blades and towers are massive. But there would be a traffic impact. It is part of what the town will consider in a benefits agreement with the port developer to help protect the town.
Burley thought that only one person speaking at the meeting about what the public would lose on Sears Island if the wind port is constructed there is not “an equitable conversation.” She said it was good that speakers at the meeting relayed information about the port to the public but many attended the meeting to speak out against development on the island.
“We’re trying to defend Sears Island and I don’t think that’s what we got to do here today, in all honesty,” she said.