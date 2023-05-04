News

Aiden Pike

Aiden Pike of Searsmont, one of 12 University of Maine 2023 Outstanding Graduating Students. Source: University of Maine

ORONO — Aiden Pike of Searsmont is one of 12 undergraduates who have been named 2023 Outstanding Graduating Students at the University of Maine.

Pike is the Outstanding Graduating Student in the College of Natural Sciences, Forestry and Agriculture. He is a double major in biochemistry, and molecular and cellular biology, with minors in French and chemistry.