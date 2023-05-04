ORONO — Aiden Pike of Searsmont is one of 12 undergraduates who have been named 2023 Outstanding Graduating Students at the University of Maine.
Pike is the Outstanding Graduating Student in the College of Natural Sciences, Forestry and Agriculture. He is a double major in biochemistry, and molecular and cellular biology, with minors in French and chemistry.
The Honors College student, who will receive two bachelor’s degrees, also is in the 4+1 master’s bioinformatics program with the Roux institute at Northeastern University. His numerous academic honors include a Visual and Performing Arts Scholarship, the Professor Frederick H. Radke Award and the Honors INBRE Thesis Fellowships in Comparative Functional Genomics. His honors thesis is: “The Role of Calmodulin-Dependent Protein Kinase IV in Regulating JC Polyomavirus Infection.”
Pike has been a student researcher in professor Melissa Maginnis’ laboratory, studying how the immune response is implicated in JC polyomavirus infection and the signaling mechanisms that the virus may take advantage of to gain control of the host cell. He also spent a summer as a research fellow at MDI Biological Laboratory.
On campus, Pike has been a teaching assistant and a course facilitator, and a member of the Pride of Maine Black Bear Marching Band and the Concert Band. With completion of his master’s degree, Pike plans to apply to an M.D./Ph.D. program to study infectious diseases and practice translational medicine.