BELFAST — The Belfast Police Department is hosting an open house for its new Police Explorer Program Wednesday evening, March 30, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Belfast Area High School.Post leaders will be on hand to answer questions and accept applications.In his invitation to area young people, Police Chief Robert Cormier said, "This is a new and exciting program for Belfast and we are looking forward to making it available to the youth in our area."