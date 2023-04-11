News

Pippin Frisbie-Calder

Maine-born artist and environmental advocate Pippin Frisbie-Calder will present her work at the upcoming Waterfall Arts exhibition “Welcome to Egg Rock: 50 Years of Seabird Conservation,” opening April 14 in the Clifford Gallery. Photo courtesy of Waterfall Arts

 Photo courtesy of Waterfall Arts

BELFAST — A partnership three years in the making, that attempts to chronicle a half-century conservation effort representing a lifetime of work, will hatch at Waterfall Arts on April 14.

On that day the Clifford Gallery at Waterfall Arts will be transformed into an island in Muscongus Bay.

Terrie Frisbie

Artist Terrie Frisbie at work. Her art, and the work of daughter Pippin Frisbie-Calder, will be featured beginning April 14 at Waterfall Arts in an exhibition called “Welcome to Egg Rock: 50 Years of Seabird Conservation.” Photo courtesy of Waterfall Arts

