BELFAST — A partnership three years in the making, that attempts to chronicle a half-century conservation effort representing a lifetime of work, will hatch at Waterfall Arts on April 14.
On that day the Clifford Gallery at Waterfall Arts will be transformed into an island in Muscongus Bay.
“Welcome to Egg Rock: 50 Years of Seabird Conservation” is a multi-media presentation by Waterfall Arts in collaboration with the National Audubon Society and two Maine artists who feature environmental advocacy in their work.
“We’ve worked on this project since 2019,” said Pippin Frisbie-Calder, one of the artists featured in “Welcome to Egg Rock.” “That has actually worked out well. It’s difficult to synthesize 50 years of information into a single presentation.”
Frisbie-Calder and her mother, Terrie Frisbie, are the featured artists in the exhibit.
The two have combined their love of birds, environmental advocacy and printmaking. Frisbie-Calder comes by these attributes quite naturally.
My dad (Nigel Calder) has been active in environmental movements all his life,” Frisbie-Calder said. “My mother is an artist who is also environmentally active.”
Eastern Egg Rock is a treeless, 7-acre island in outer Muscongus Bay. The island is ringed by a berm of massive granite boulders that provide nesting habitat for puffins and guillemots. The island’s interior is populated by nesting terns, laughing gulls and eiders. The vegetation, fertilized annually by the birds, is dominated by dense pasture grass, as well as raspberry and elderberry bushes.
The island is home to the world’s first restored seabird colony. The conservation efforts initiated there in 1973 have been replicated dozens of times worldwide to help endangered and threatened seabirds.
Owned by the Maine Department of Fisheries and Wildlife and managed by the National Audubon Society through a cooperative agreement, Eastern Egg Rock is home to the Adopt-A-Puffin program and designated the Allan D. Cruickshank Wildlife Sanctuary, in honor of the noted Maine ornithologist and photographer.
The exhibit will be an immersive experience using multi-media from floor to ceiling in the Clifford Gallery.
“This is an exhibit of hope, where the actions of a few scientists changed the outcomes of seabirds forever,” Frisbie-Calder said. “Art can communicate to people of all ages and backgrounds to understand this powerful story and contemplate their own actions for the future of seabirds.”
Prior to recolonization, puffins last nested in 1885 and terns last nested in 1936.
“This project highlights the triumph of puffins returning to their nesting range on Eastern Egg Rock,” Frisbie-Calder said, “as well as the care and collective action needed to ensure their long-range success in the face of climate change.”
The Gulf of Maine is one of the fastest-warming bodies of water on earth. As a result, seabirds are struggling to find the fish they rely on for survival.
Frisbie-Calder drew inspiration for the exhibit after discussing it with family friend Mike Herz, an environmental activist who was friends with her father. Dr. Donald Lyons, director of the seabird institute at the National Audubon Society, was also consulted.
When Frisbie-Calder pitched the idea for the exhibit to Waterfall Arts Program Director Amy Tingle, the project made perfect sense.
“At its inception, Waterfall Arts was modeled on the values of appreciation of nature and its ability to restore the spirit, and a commitment to live creatively,” Tingle said. “This philosophy is in perfect alignment with Pippin’s project, and the reason why I am so thrilled that Waterfall Arts is the first host of this powerful, transformative exhibit.”
Visitors to the exhibit will discover the Clifford Galley at Waterfall Arts transformed from floor to ceiling, recreating the world’s first restored seabird colony, and a celebration of the methods, and people, who made it all happen over the past half century.
“It captures the feeling of being on the first restored seabird colony,” Frisbie-Calder said of the exhibit. “It also captures the story, the 50 years of volunteers, scientists, and the methods used to bring birds back.”
“Welcome to Egg Rock: 50 Years of Seabird Conservation” will have an opening reception Friday, April 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Clifford Gallery at Waterfall Arts. It will remain in place through August.
All Waterfall Arts exhibitions are free and open to the public.