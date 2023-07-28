BELFAST — On Aug. 16, Belfast will welcome a whopper to its waterfront.
A mural, painted by Belfast artist David Hurley, will be dedicated in a ceremony at the Baypoint Event Center on Front Street at 6:30 p.m.
BELFAST — On Aug. 16, Belfast will welcome a whopper to its waterfront.
A mural, painted by Belfast artist David Hurley, will be dedicated in a ceremony at the Baypoint Event Center on Front Street at 6:30 p.m.
Hurley’s mural depicts a sturgeon, 18 feet in length, on nine panels measuring a total of 34 feet. The mural has been installed under the deck of the Event Center with lighting that allows for viewing at all hours.
Hurley’s inspiration came from his interest in Native American culture, particularly that of the Native population in Maine.
“They have been living with this fish for thousands of years,” Hurley said.
Sturgeon, on the other hand, have been around a lot longer. Scientists estimate the species is nearly 200 million years old.
“They predate the dinosaurs and have survived two mass extinctions,” Hurley said.
Hurley feels the dedication must not only celebrate the sturgeon but the Native Americans who have lived with the species the longest.
“We use [Native] terms for locations,” Hurley said. “The name Passagassawakeag literally means ‘spearing sturgeon by torchlight.’ I’ve lived here 43 years years and I’ve heard the name of the river pronounced in different ways, and I just became fascinated and curious."
Once Hurley began the mural, he obtained permission from Paul Naron, owner of Baypoint Event Center, to display his work under the center’s deck, allowing those strolling the Harbor Walk a spectacular view of the 34-foot creation.
That is where the Aug. 16 dedication will take place. The event will feature University of Maine Professor of Marine Sciences Dr. Gayle Zydleski, who will present "10 amazing facts" about sturgeon.
The dedication will also feature the Burnurnurbskek Singers performing Native drumming and singing. Cellist Robin Lane, violinist Cara Lauzon and percussionist Jeff Densmore will join Holly Patterson on the oboe to perform the sounds of the river.
The dedication comes during the same year that Belfast is celebrating its 250th birthday — a significant timeline that Hurley notes pales in comparison to that of the Native population.
“We’re celebrating 250 years of Belfast history, Hurley said, “but it’s probably 100 generations preceding that amount of time where the Native people would visit here. Like the sturgeon, they have been around a lot longer than us.”
Hurley says his creation has been a community effort.
“Everyone has been so supportive,” he said. "From the paint and mural boards to the location and display, everything has been taken care of. It’s an exciting time.”
Managing Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.