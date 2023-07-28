News

Sturgeon Mural

This sturgeon mural, located under the deck of the Baypoint Event Center on Front Street, will be dedicated Aug. 16. Event Center owner Paul Naron, foreground, observes the newly installed work by artist David Hurley.

 Photo by David Hurley

BELFAST — On Aug. 16, Belfast will welcome a whopper to its waterfront.

A mural, painted by Belfast artist David Hurley, will be dedicated in a ceremony at the Baypoint Event Center on Front Street at 6:30 p.m.