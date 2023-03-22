PROSPECT — Residents will decide if they want to adopt changes to two town ordinances during their April 1 town meeting. The Planning Board is proposing changes to parts of the Shoreland Zoning and Site Plan ordinances.
Planning Board Chair Kathleen Jenkins said the proposed changes are not very restrictive or different from current ordinances.
The Planning Board is proposing new groundwater protections in the Site Plan Ordinance. The changes would prohibit developments from significantly impacting the groundwater quality in a negative way. They target on-site subsurface wastewater disposal, use of fertilizers, pesticides or other contaminants, stormwater runoff infiltration, harmful liquid, gaseous or solid materials and other activities that could pose a threat to the groundwater quality.
The changes also would give the Planning Board the authority to request a hydrogeological evaluation from an applicant or the town could hire its own consultant for the evaluation. An applicant also might be required to document existing groundwater quality and quantity conditions to set up a monitoring system or third-party monitoring system to measure impacts on wells or aquifers after development.
Under the proposed changes, the Planning Board would be able to restrict groundwater extraction during severe droughts, as defined and reported by the U.S. Drought Monitor, if a development’s use of water poses an unreasonable burden on private or public water supplies while in drought, according to the document. They also added a definition to surface water.
Property owners looking to extract more than 2,000 gallons of water per day would have to go through the site plan review process, according to Jenkins.
The town is aware of how valuable the clean water supply is and the town only has one significant aquifer running along Route 1A, she said. Searsport extracts over 350,000 gallons out of the aquifer daily. The rest of the town has bedrock aquifers, which are like pockets of water in underground granite fissures that need to be drilled.
The changes aim to protect property owners with a bedrock aquifer well from being negatively impacted by neighboring property owners who also might be extracting significant amounts of water from that aquifer, Jenkins said. The town is trying to address possible issues before they arise.
In the future, the town might consider an aquifer ordinance, she said. Many other towns are developing those types of ordinances to protect their water sources amid commercial developments looking to extract water, like bottled water companies. It is important to maintain and protect it for the use of all.
Changes to the Shoreland Zoning Ordinance, which is the only zoning in the town, would apply to the Land Use provision regarding piers, docks, wharves, bridges and other structures going over or under the normal high water mark of a water body or within a wetland and shoreline stabilization area.
No town permit requirements are being proposed, but property owners must get necessary approvals from relevant state and federal authorities for construction in the area. Under the changes, temporary recreational docks and industrial piers would have to meet road setback standards outlined in the ordinance, according to Planning Board member Henri Gignoux.
Certain types of docks and other structures outlined in the ordinance will only be allowed in certain districts, according to the document. Those districts include stream protection, limited residential and resource protection. Industrial uses and accessories to industrial uses are not permitted in any of the districts outlined in the ordinance.
The changes also include adding “or processing” to the definition of industrial, according to the document. The current zoning ordinance prevents construction within 250 feet of the high water mark around all water bodies, according to Jenkins.
The proposed changes stem from action taken during last year’s annual meeting. The town adopted a six-month moratorium on developments near or adjacent to the shoreland ordinance so it could develop a comprehensive plan. The town instructed the Planning Board to look through town ordinances and propose changes to parts that need updating.
Select Board members extended that moratorium another six months last October so the Planning Board and Comprehensive Planning Committee could finish their work. During that time, the Planning Board worked with the town attorney to draft the ordinance changes and met with municipal officers to get the changes approved for public vote, according to Jenkins.
The Comprehensive Planning Committee has been working to create the comprehensive plan while the Planning Board has been working on its proposed changes, both groups working conjunctively toward the same goal, she said.
The moratorium came on the heels of a proposal for a rock-crushing facility with an adjacent peer off Bowden Point Road. Bowden Point LLC, owned by parent company Salmons Inc. of Virginia, was planning to mine rock from Heagan Mountain, then crush it at the facility and ship it out of state by barge, according to previous state permit applications the company submitted.
The Maine Department of Environmental Protection rejected permit applications for the project early on two different occasions last year because the department found them unacceptable. The state had asked for more information on certain parts of the application. As of February 2023, the company had not submitted another application for its proposed facility, according to DEP spokesman David Madore.
Many residents came out against the project because they feared the company’s operations would have a negative impact on the environment and quality of life for residents.
Jenkins thinks it is likely that more proposed changes are to come in the future as the Comprehensive Planning Committee finishes developing the plan. The document is likely to inform what changes the town needs to make, if any.
“Will [the Comprehensive Planning Committee] recommend land use changes? Will they recommend zoning? Will the town approve that? That’s to be determined,” Jenkins said. “But I do predict that [the Planning Board] will be working closely with them.”