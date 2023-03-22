News

PROSPECT — Residents will decide if they want to adopt changes to two town ordinances during their April 1 town meeting. The Planning Board is proposing changes to parts of the Shoreland Zoning and Site Plan ordinances.

Planning Board Chair Kathleen Jenkins said the proposed changes are not very restrictive or different from current ordinances.

