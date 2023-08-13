PROSPECT — The road to Prospect regaining its local market began with an Orland resident’s visit to a craft sale at the Prospect Fire Department.
Jarrett Norris was browsing curios when curiosity struck. He asked someone about the former Prospect Community Store, located on the first floor of the Prospect Community Center on Bangor Road — directly across the street from the Prospect Fire Department.
Norris comes by his curiosity naturally. A businessman since high school, Norris had just finished running a similar store in Orland. The prospect of opening his own store, in Prospect, intrigued him.
“I asked someone about the store,” Norris said. “They introduced me to someone, who introduced me to someone else, and the rest is history.”
The building housing the former Prospect Community Store is owned by the Prospect Community Club. Among the introductions Norris received at the flea market was one to a representative of the Prospect Community Club.
“They showed me the store, and we signed a lease,” Norris said. “It happened pretty fast.”
Norris is leasing the store — which will be called the Prospect Country Store — with his business partner and fiancé Andrew Martin. Martin, who has spent the last 15 years in the medical field, is comfortable with his career transition.
“I’m looking forward to the new adventure,” Martin said.
Currently, the pair are preparing for the reopening with paperwork, installations and plenty of elbow grease.
“If everything goes smoothly,” Norris said, “we plan to open in the first week of October.”
The store will serve as a market that serves hot and cold food. Pizzas, subs, sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches and other items will be available.
“We’re offering delivery, too,” Norris said. “Free delivery for the first 3 miles, 88 cents a mile after that.”
The Community Center that houses the future Prospect County Store has a vibrant history and connection to the community. It was built in 1908 by the Knights of Pythias as a community center for the town.
Over the years, the Community Center housed Knights of Pythias meetings and ceremonies on the third floor, a dance studio on the second floor (along with a gravity-fed “two-holer”), with a store on the first floor.
The store itself has been leased by many people over the years.
“It’s always been a country store,” said longtime Prospect resident Barbara Tilley. “The building was sold to the Community Club for $100 with the understanding that it not be resold, but used for the benefit of the townspeople.”
Tilley and her husband, Paul, ran the store from 1966 to 1973. “It’s had a lot of different owners since that time,” she said. “It has been a few years since it was last open. I was born here in town and my parents were deeply involved in maintaining the building. I guess it runs in the family.”
Norris’ business career began when he attended Bucksport High School. The Orland resident would make dessert brownies, cookies and pastries and sell them to local stores. He eventually ran a market in Orland and had been looking for a similar opportunity in another community.
“The desserts will be one of our specialty items,” Norris said. “We’re also making our own pizza dough.”
The baking, however, will have to wait as the two continue with preparations ahead of the October reopening. Norris and Martin have been engaged for eight months, but admit the store prep has shelved their wedding plans.
“Right now, we’re just too busy,” Norris said. “We’re excited. Things seem to be coming together and we’re looking forward to October."
Tilley, a member of the Prospect Community Club, reports that news of the new venture is well received.
“As a club, we feel (the Prospect Country Store) will fit in nicely with our goal of getting community spirit back into the town," Tilley said. “God Bless these guys.”