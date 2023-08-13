News

Jarrett Norris and Andrew Martin at Prospect Country Store

Jarrett Norris, left, stands with business partner and fiancé Andrew Martin on the porch of the Prospect Country Store. The pair have leased the store and hope to reopen it the first week of October. 

 Photo by Jim Leonard

PROSPECT — The road to Prospect regaining its local market began with an Orland resident’s visit to a craft sale at the Prospect Fire Department.

Jarrett Norris was browsing curios when curiosity struck. He asked someone about the former Prospect Community Store, located on the first floor of the Prospect Community Center on Bangor Road — directly across the street from the Prospect Fire Department.

The Prospect Country Store

The inside of what will become the Prospect Country Store. Jarrett Norris and Andrew Martin have leased the store and are planning a reopening in the first week of October. 