Verona Island fatal fire

Terrance Leach, 68, of Prospect died in a fire March 15 at this Verona Island residence.

 Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

VERONA ISLAND —  One man has died and two others escaped safely from a fire that destroyed a home at 322 East Side Road the evening of March 15.

According to a press release from Maine Department of Public Safety, Terrance Leach, 68, of Prospect was not able to get out of the home where he was staying as a guest in the Verona Island fire, the cause of which is under investigation.