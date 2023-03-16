VERONA ISLAND — One man has died and two others escaped safely from a fire that destroyed a home at 322 East Side Road the evening of March 15.
According to a press release from Maine Department of Public Safety, Terrance Leach, 68, of Prospect was not able to get out of the home where he was staying as a guest in the Verona Island fire, the cause of which is under investigation.
The day before, on March 14, Leach narrowly escaped a fire that destroyed his own home on Route 1 in Prospect. According to Republican Journal Prospect columnist Barbara Tilley, a passerby helped the wheelchair-bound man to safety and he was taken to Waldo County General Hospital with burns.
According to the March 16 press release from the Department of Public Safety, the cause of the Prospect fire was accidental; Leach was smoking while using a home oxygen tank.
Called out at approximately 6:45 p.m. March 15, crews from several towns responded to the Verona Island fire, the press release said. Three people were home at the time of the fire. Two of them, including the homeowner, were able to get out safely, but Leach did not survive.
An autopsy was conducted today, the press release said, and there are no indications of foul play.
Leach went to stay at his friend’s residence on Verona Island after the earlier fire destroyed his Prospect home.