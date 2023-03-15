Sorry folks, but it happened again and I almost lost my money to scammers if it were not for the Seaboard Federal Credit Union’s quick action. It was so innocent that I didn’t see the threat until it was dangerously near completion. Again my girls helped me through this dangerous time and it was stopped in time, thank God. There is so much danger out there on the internet and believe you me, they are vicious.
Thanks to Gloria and Elwin for the ride to church and for Elwin pointing out my mistake in naming Paul Kritchley the tractor salesman years ago. It was Doug Jackson. Paul was into refrigeration. Now that mistakes are cleared up, I would like to congratulate all the people celebrating their birthday or anniversary in the month of March. Have no idea where February went — it flew by.
Do hope everyone remembered to change their clocks ahead Saturday night for Daylight Saving Time, and change their batteries in the smoke detectors.
The secondary roads have been posted until frost is out of the roads and they have firmed up for heavy loads.
I think the biggest news is that big Pharma has cut the price of insulin to $35 a month, which will help many millions live a better, safer life. Finally common sense has prevailed. There is talk of a return to plastic bags, which I will support if it happens.
I bought a 40-lb. bag of bird seed as there are so many birds coming to my feeder and I want them to keep coming, love to see the many varieties.
Dawn Roberto has agreed to give me information on the events that will take place at Fort Knox this summer. This fort has had many visitors over the years and holds many events there every summer.
The 2023 season will kick off with Park Day Cleanup, Member Appreciation Day Supper Party and the annual meeting on April 29 before the opening on May 1. I will try to keep you updated on events and let people know the educational plans. If you plan to attend the evening supper April 29, please RSVP by emailing info@fortknoxmaine.com or call 469-6553.
Voting for town officers will be held March 28, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Fire Station, and town meeting will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 1. Hope everyone will turn out, as this year there will be a new slate of selectmen running for office.
I received a call from a gentleman from Texas, complimenting me on my column. I was very pleased. glad it is getting around.