News

Sorry folks, but it happened again and I almost lost my money to scammers if it were not for the Seaboard Federal Credit Union’s quick action. It was so innocent that I didn’t see the threat until it was dangerously near completion. Again my girls helped me through this dangerous time and it was stopped in time, thank God. There is so much danger out there on the internet and believe you me, they are vicious.

Thanks to Gloria and Elwin for the ride to church and for Elwin pointing out my mistake in naming Paul Kritchley the tractor salesman years ago. It was Doug Jackson. Paul was into refrigeration. Now that mistakes are cleared up, I would like to congratulate all the people celebrating their birthday or anniversary in the month of March. Have no idea where February went — it flew by.

Tags

