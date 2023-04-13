News

The Community Club wishes to thank everyone that attended their first Bean Supper of the season. The next one will be May 13. Hope to greet you again. Would also like to thank the anonymous donor for contributing $300 to help with our insurance bill. Very thankful.

It is getting harder for me to drive now and I have been blessed with my friends and family that have taken me to church, groceries and other places I have to go to. Thank you for this help. Bless you all.

