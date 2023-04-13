The Community Club wishes to thank everyone that attended their first Bean Supper of the season. The next one will be May 13. Hope to greet you again. Would also like to thank the anonymous donor for contributing $300 to help with our insurance bill. Very thankful.
It is getting harder for me to drive now and I have been blessed with my friends and family that have taken me to church, groceries and other places I have to go to. Thank you for this help. Bless you all.
Items have started to come in for our Yard Sale that will be held April 22 at the Community Dining Room, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Let either Linda, 567-3615, Jenn, 567-3170, or me, 567-3267, know and items can be put upstairs in the hall or brought to the dining room on the 21st. There will also be a Bake Sale at the same time and we are asking for donations.
The owner of Prospect Farms has told me and Lois Giana that they are giving up paying rent for an empty store so a sign will be going up soon. This place is empty of equipment, so new or used would have to be installed for any business. Call the same people to get info on the building if interested. We do want "tire kickers" but hope to have a business in it again.
Have been trying unsuccessfully to get rid of the very small ants that have invaded my house and last week had Terminix here to spray for them, and today they were here to seal the house against mice, squirrels and other varmints. I'm praying that with regular checks everything will be eradicated.
Donna Bennett rang the bell up at the Lafayette Center this past week, signalling the end of her treatments. Best wishes and prayers have been given for her recovery. Donna's parents were Bill and Maddie Swift and she is like a kid to me. She and my son Thomas and daughter Debbie had a few stories that I didn't find out about until they were grown.
A reminder that it is getting dry and the chances of fire are getting stronger every day and the wind is a big factor, so get a Fire Permit if you want to burn debris and leaves.
The Prospect Community Club is gathering candy for the May Baskets to be delivered May 1 — an old tradition that we have been trying to keep going. COVID squashed the deliveries for the past two years but the club will be delivering again May 1.
Emery Shute has been busy cutting the wood on the property back of Donna Cary's house. Don't know how much more but he has really cut a big swath there already.
For all of our people that are experiencing sickness here in town, may you get better and the warm weather and sun make you feel better.