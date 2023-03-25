I saw my first robin of the season yesterday so I know spring is here even with the prediction of snow this weekend, known as the Robin's Storm. Just a few minutes ago, approximately 50 red winged black birds showed up at my feeder, trying to all fit in it. Love watching for birds but these guys are such gluttons, my seed doesn't last long in it. Welcome to spring.
Terry Leach of town received burns when his home burned March 14. They took him to Waldo County General Hospital and later that night, he was taken to the home of Bruce Ashmore on Verona Island. That home burned down the next night but they could not get him out and tragically he perished. Sympathy to his family.
Received the estimate for the fire and liability insurance on the Prospect Community Building where they hold suppers, rent out the dining room for private parties and at present time are receiving rent from Prospect Farms for an empty store. The estimate was $4,624 for the coming year. This means we have to pay installments to pay this.
It is good that the bean suppers start next month, April 8. The suppers are held the second Saturday of each month and in November they have a hunters' breakfast. On April 22, there will be a yard sale at the building to help with the insurance.
The club wishes to thank people for their support of bottles and cans being donated for the Heating Fund. Jenn McVeigh and Skip McVeigh take them down to the redemption in Searsport and put the cash into the heating fund.
Voting for candidates for town officials will be held March 28 and the town meeting will be held Saturday, April 1, starting at 9 a.m. Do hope there will be a big turnout.
On April 8, the first Bean Supper of the season will be 4-6 p.m. The menu has remained the same and also the price of $10 is the same as last year. COVID really messed up everything last year, so we are hoping it will go well this year. I will start calling for volunteers to help serve the food and work in the kitchen.
Jack Emack as usual will be at the door collecting money. The menu will be beans, both yellow eyed and pea beans; hot dogs, rolls, salads, many different casseroles, pickles, coffee, tea and many different kinds of pies and cakes, all for $10. Hope for good turnout.
We need 10 people to work at each supper and it takes approximately three hours of your time. If you would like to volunteer, please give me a call, 567-3267, and we could have a list to fall back on.There are several people that work every supper and they are much appreciated.
Remember income taxes are due April 18.
There will be a yard sale at the building April 22, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., so we will take donations after April 8 until the day of the sale.