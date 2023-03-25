News

I saw my first robin of the season yesterday so I know spring is here even with the prediction of snow this weekend, known as the Robin's Storm. Just a few minutes ago, approximately 50 red winged black birds showed up at my feeder, trying to all fit in it. Love watching for birds but these guys are such gluttons, my seed doesn't last long in it. Welcome to spring.

Terry Leach of town received burns when his home burned March 14. They took him to Waldo County General Hospital and later that night, he was taken to the home of Bruce Ashmore on Verona Island. That home burned down the next night but they could not get him out and tragically he perished. Sympathy to his family.

