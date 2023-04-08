To all the people celebrating their birthday or anniversary this month, may you have a great time with family and friends.
A Food Sale has been added to the Yard Sale April 22, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Donations are gladly accepted. Items for the Yard Sale can be brought to the Community Center after our supper, April 8. Call Linda, 567-3615, Jenn Mcveigh, 567-3170 or Barbara Tilley, 567-3267, and we will unlock the dining room to accept donations.
Easter is Sunday and there will be sunrise services followed by breakfasts and Service's in many churches in the area. Check for areas and times. Hope the weather will cooperate.
The Community Club received a $300 donation anonymously to be applied to the fire and liability insurance bill of $4,200. Thank you for this generous donation and it is greatly appreciated.
Saw my grandson, Christopher Webster, on Channel 2 last night. He is the president of a division of Tyler Tech in Vassalboro. They are building a large building in Bangor that will create more jobs for Tyler Tech.
Town meeting is over and we have a new slate of selectmen. Wish them well as it is a demanding job.
The first Bean and Casserole Supper of the Season will be April 8, look forward to seeing our old and new friends.
Welcome home to Sam and Lois Giana. They spent the winter in Florida and now they will get their gardens ready. Missed these people.