The weather has helped the fire danger and it is still coming down. When are we going to get warm weather and have a normal summer? This will be a busy month coming up. Fort Knox was to open May 1, along with the Tower.
The Prospect Community Club held a very successful Yard and Food Sale on the 22nd. A big Thank You to all that donated the food and all the items we had for sale The proceeds will be used to help pay the insurances which cost us $4,200 this year. Amount raised was $1,238 and the remnants were taken to H.O.M.E. in Orland.
Remember Mother's Day is coming up, May 14, and may I suggest taking Mom out for supper the day before at the Prospect Dining Room Bean and Casserole Supper May 13, 4-6 p.m. Plenty of great food.
I've reported before about the Channel 5 singing of the National Anthem at the beginning of their day at 5 a.m. This lady has a beautiful voice but it reminds of us of what America and its flag stand for.
Jenn McVeigh has resigned as vice president of the Community Club and Julie Briggs is now vice president. Both these women have worked tirelessly for the club.
PLEASE consider joining the Prospect Planning Board for a one-year term. They meet once a month the second Thursday, at 4:15 p.m. Contact Kathy Jenkins, chair, at 323-1003. They need two Planning Board members and an alternate.
Your responses to the citizen survey will be the foundation of the Comprehensive Plan and future Planning Board ordinances, local control and protecting our resources and the way of life were priorities. The Comprehensive Plan Committee has worked hard for a year and is almost ready to send the plan to the state. Now the Planning Board will address the recommendations of the survey and Comprehensive Plan, writing an aquifer ordinance and more.
Now in a different vein, the Community Club has been looking into starting a garden club in Prospect. We know there are many people in Prospect that enjoy both flowers and vegetable gardens. A local garden club could foster the exchange of seeds, seedlings and plants. They might even facilitate discount buying through seed companies. In other towns, garden clubs contribute to the beautification of their towns. It could be possible in Prospect by the tending of flowers or flower gardens or containers at Maple Grove Cemetery, the Marsh School Museum, the Town Office and/or the Community Building. If you have any interest in such a group, please contact Lois Gianni at 469-3414. If there is sufficient interest, the Community Club will host a meeting next month-just in time for spring planting!!
Plans are being made for our usual Memorial Day Parade. Details will be out in a few weeks. This parade is sponsored by the Prospect Community Club also, with the help of surrounding fire departments and American Legion members.
Time to put out the hummingbird feeders, they haven't had the best of weather but soon they will. I'm seeing gold finches around now.
Prayers are needed for many people in town, may they get better. See you all next week.