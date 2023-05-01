News

The weather has helped the fire danger and it is still coming down. When are we going to get warm weather and have a normal summer? This will be a busy month coming up. Fort Knox was to open May 1, along with the Tower.

The Prospect Community Club held a very successful Yard and Food Sale on the 22nd. A big Thank You to all that donated the food and all the items we had for sale The proceeds will be used to help pay the insurances which cost us $4,200 this year. Amount raised was $1,238 and the remnants were taken to H.O.M.E. in Orland.