Sadly Terry Leach has died in a fire in the home where he was staying on Verona Island after his own home, over on Route 1, suffered severe damage by fire Monday afternoon.
God bless the person that stopped to help him and found him in his electric chair hung up on the ramp. Terry was in a wheelchair as the result of an accident years ago. He suffered burns and was transported to Waldo County General Hospital.
His house was declared uninhabitable, so Terry went to stay with a friend on Verona Island, and Wednesday night he died in a fire there.
The months of February and March have really been a challenge to keep driveways clear. Spring arrives Monday and sure hope we get rid of all the snow by then.
The power crews have worked hard to get power back to people that lost it because of snow and high wind. I am always thankful for my generator.
The birds were very active during the past two storms. Blue jays, chickadees, cardinals, pine siskins, juncos, red wing black birds, evening grosbeaks and a couple of squirrels. Forty pounds of seed doesn't last long.
Almost time to vote for town officials March 31 and town meeting April 1. Do hope for a big turnout. Vote at the Fire Station 8-8 and town meeting will be 9 a.m. Saturday.
Get well wishes go out to Walt Lashway and Donna Bennett. Prayers have been requested for both.