Saw in the Journal last week that Sylvia Brassbridge had seen an Osprey in the nest on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge but I think it probably was just checking out the site. The weather really is not the best for the birds to get serious about nesting yet. No hummingbirds yet, but it is time to fill the feeders-they will come.

The Prospect Community Club sponsored a Yard Sale April 22 in the dining room and the old store. I never saw so many items for sale. I spied a platform rocker that I paid for. It reminded me of the old platform rocker that Mom and Dad had in their kitchen years ago. Not sure where it is going to go but I think it will be in the living room.

