Saw in the Journal last week that Sylvia Brassbridge had seen an Osprey in the nest on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge but I think it probably was just checking out the site. The weather really is not the best for the birds to get serious about nesting yet. No hummingbirds yet, but it is time to fill the feeders-they will come.
The Prospect Community Club sponsored a Yard Sale April 22 in the dining room and the old store. I never saw so many items for sale. I spied a platform rocker that I paid for. It reminded me of the old platform rocker that Mom and Dad had in their kitchen years ago. Not sure where it is going to go but I think it will be in the living room.
Would you like to see a gardening meeting? When and how often/ Would like to see if there is any interest in flowers, gardening and other related topics. If so let, Linda, Lois Gianni or me know.
May 1 is coming up fast, so we made plans on making the May Baskets filled with candy the 26th, and then distributing them Monday, May 1, starting at 9 a.m. Time is flying when we schedule so many events.
At the May 3 Community Club meeting we will have to check on applications for the Raymond Webster Scholarship Fund. This scholarship winner will be announced in June. Remind the graduates-to-be that they need to fill out the form if they are going to apply for the $500 scholarship before May 5.
On May 13 the Community Club will host another Bean and Casserole Supper with the same menu and price as always. The next day will be Mother's Day, so may we suggest bringing Mom out for supper the night before?
This is a sample of what the club does to raise funds to pay for these events plus the oil bills, insurance, taxes, etc.