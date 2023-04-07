PROSPECT — Town officials informed residents about a staggering estimate to replace a damaged culvert under Hawes Bridge Road during the town’s April 1 annual meeting. Several of the roughly 30 residents at the meeting asked multiple questions about the topic, which was the subject of a Town Warrant article.
That article asked the town to authorize the Select Board to enter into a contract with an engineering firm to design and oversee the construction of a new culvert on Hawes Bridge Road, with a cost estimate of $33,000. The Lane Brook runs under that road.
Select Board Member Bill Sneed started the conversation by stating that “this is going to be a devil of a project.” The town had submitted two grant applications for government to fix that culvert in the last decade but both were denied, he said.
In 2021 the town replaced the culvert, but it was a very wet year. As a result, the footings gave way, causing the structure to shift, he said. Last year the state inspected it, found it was damaged and posted a weight limit for the structure. The state advised the town to close the road if the damage worsens.
Last fall, Bill Olver of engineering firm Olver Associates Inc. in Winterport had five engineers look at the structure and each produced a report, he said. Then a state official looked at those reports and advised the town to close the road down during periods of heavy rain, which is what the town has been doing. So far, the structure does not appear to be getting any worse.
Road Commissioner Charles Boynton said if there is a storm with expected rainfall of one inch or more, he closes the road down.
In preparation for town meeting, Sneed asked Olver to give the town an estimate for what he thinks it might cost to rebuild the structure right now. He said the town can expect to spend $23,000 for design work alone, and should expect to spend over $900,000 to replace the culvert. Sneed’s information drew verbal reactions from those in attendance.
The 2015 estimate to replace the culvert was around $280,000, he said. The new estimate is more than 200% higher than the estimate from less than a decade ago. He attributes much of the increase to inflation.
Resident Brandy Bridges asked if there was an issue with the engineering plan, to which Sneed responded that there was no engineering plan for the current culvert constructed in 2021. She asked if an engineering plan was required by the state for structures such as this and Sneed confirmed that the town should have had an engineering plan.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has concerns with the structure because there was no engineering plan, Sneed said. The Planning Board also should have seen plans for the culvert because the project falls under Natural Resources Protection Act governance.
Select Board member Diane Terry said town officials added the article in the warrant for discussion but intended to take no action on it. Residents need to consider if they want to spend the money now on an engineering study or wait until “we’re forced to play our cards,” she said.
The town can sit on the issue and close the road when it rains so there is no liability on the town’s part, should it wash out in the middle of the night, she said. Olver thinks the structure will slowly sink into the ground instead of washing out altogether, Sneed said.
Boynton does not think rainwater will take the whole structure out at once. He said he drives over the culvert almost every day and there is not even a crack in the pavement. If he notices cracks in the road above the culvert, then the town will have to further consider its options.
One resident said the engineering design cost is not expected to get any cheaper in the coming years.
Before the discussion started, Sneed moved to pass over the warrant article, recommending that they take no action on it. But toward the end of the discussion he encouraged residents to vote his motion down and approve the article if it is their will.
He reminded residents that the engineering design cost is not the overall project cost, noting that “this is a drop in the bucket.”
Sneed withdrew his motion to pass over the article, then residents approved the article, taking the $33,000 from surplus. The approved article was amended to exclude the engineering firm from overseeing construction of the culvert.
In other business at the meeting, residents approved proposed Planning Board revisions to the town’s Shoreland Zoning and Site Plan Review ordinances, expressing little opposition. Site Plan Review Ordinance revisions aim to further protect groundwater in town. Shoreland Zoning Ordinance revisions limit certain types of structures within that shoreland zone to certain zoning districts.
Roads and culverts that Boynton hopes to repair this year include George Road and Ward Road, along with others if he can get to them, he said.
Residents at town meeting voted to raise $484,538 through taxation, a 10.2% increase over the $439,570 raised at last year’s meeting. Total appropriations amounted to $909,238 at this year’s meeting, a 12.2% increase over the $810,462 in overall appropriations approved at last year’s meeting.
Diane McGuire was elected to a one-year Select Board term. Brad Sealfon was elected to a two-year Select Board term. Brandy Bridges beat Merl Annis III for a three-year Select Board term in the town’s only contested race this year. Boynton was reelected to a one-year term as road commissioner.