Prospect Town Meeting 2023

Prospect residents vote on a Town Warrant item during their April 1 annual meeting at the Fire Department.

 By Kendra Caruso

PROSPECT — Town officials informed residents about a staggering estimate to replace a damaged culvert under Hawes Bridge Road during the town’s April 1 annual meeting. Several of the roughly 30 residents at the meeting asked multiple questions about the topic, which was the subject of a Town Warrant article.

That article asked the town to authorize the Select Board to enter into a contract with an engineering firm to design and oversee the construction of a new culvert on Hawes Bridge Road, with a cost estimate of $33,000. The Lane Brook runs under that road.

