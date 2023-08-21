BELFAST — The Aug. 15 City Council meeting was a marathon session that included a workshop preceding the meeting and three separate public hearings on proposed ordinance amendments.
Councilors also approved a request from Harbor Master Kathy Given that represents the next step in expanding the breakwater, as well as several purchases for the Public Works Department.
The meeting was dominated, however, by three proposed ordinance amendments that were up for first reading and public comment. Proposed changes to the airport overlay zoning and traffic and vehicles passed muster with a few adjustments and little discussion. A proposed amendment to establish a short-term rental registry inspired lively discussion amongst councilors, city staff and the public.
Belfast City Planner Jon Boynton walked the council through the Codes and Planning Department’s proposed ordinance to establish a registry for short-term rentals in Belfast.
If approved, the proposed registry will require residential dwelling units rented for less than 30 days to be registered with the city. The proposed ordinance does not cap the number of dwelling units that can register, and it does not require the dwelling unit to be inspected before registering.
Boynton noted the planning office had established a $50 fee for registering short-term rental dwellings, a $500 penalty for failure to comply with the ordinance and a $100-a-day penalty for operating as a short-term rental without registering.
Since January, the Codes and Planning office has been working on the short-term rental registry proposal. If approved, the proposed ordinance would make definitions of dwelling units more specific and add a chapter to the codes labeled “Housing/Lodging.” Boynton read the proposed definition of a short-term rental to the council.
“A short-term rental,” Boynton said, “is a residential dwelling unit that is advertised or intended for use, for rent, for less than 28 consecutive days. A short-term rental is not a city- or state-licensed lodging establishment.”
While nearly everyone in attendance seemed comfortable with the idea of a short-term rental registry, opinions were split on how far the proposal should go, and how the data from the registry would be used.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, the public seemed in lockstep on the need for the registry, with some suggesting it does not go far enough.
“We’re being hollowed out by people buying houses as a commercial investment,” said Belfast resident Glenn Montgomery.
One by one, Belfast residents expressed their concern that short-term rentals were changing the character of their neighborhoods.
Belfast resident Laura Baker acknowledged the issue was complex, but urged the council to look beyond the registry.
“I hope a registry is a first step in addressing housing equity issues,” Baker said. She noted the declining enrollment in the high school as just one indicator of the changing character, and that housing purchased by people not living in Belfast could become a problem for those who do.
“I worry that we’re going to be pushed out,” Baker said. “What is reasonable for (out-of-state property owners in Belfast) people like them could raise taxes for people like us. We have to be a place where people live, rather than visit.
Several councilors had issues with the definitions in the proposal. Others felt the penalty fees were too high.
“I think some of the terms should be made clearer,” said Councilor Brenda Bonneville. She added that she did not feel it was “fair” to focus on short-term rentals and called for an inventory of all dwellings in Belfast, a suggestion that colleague Paul Dean supported.
Mayor Eric Sanders felt the proposal went too far.
“We asked for a registry, and we get this (proposal),” Sanders said. “Let’s figure out how many we have and then we can figure out what we should do.”
Councilor Neal Harkness noted the registry would provide a means to an end, indicating the information obtained would allow Belfast to better plan for the future.
“All I want, right now, is a registry,” Harkness said. “I’m not making a decision without data.”
Councilors made several suggestions for edits to the proposal, including lowering the penalty fees and reducing the period for registration following approval of the amendment. Councilor Mary Mortier urged the council to take action on the proposal sooner, rather than later.
“When we started this conversation at the council level there was a sense of urgency,” Mortier said. “I think we’ve lost our sense of urgency in this discussion. I don’t feel it can wait another five months. How do we get out of the way and speed things up.”
Ultimately, the council passed the short-term rental registry proposal in first reading by a 5-0 vote
Changes to the airport overlay zoning were proposed by Belfast Codes & Planning Director Bub Fournier and Belfast Municipal Airport Manager Kenn Ortmann.
Ortmann explained to councilors that by making the zoning adjustments in the area directly adjacent to the airport, the city could realize 60 acres of land that might be used for housing. Councilors made several suggestions for edits and approved the proposal unanimously in first reading.
An amendment to address an issue of on-street parking within the city was also approved by a 5-0 vote.
All three of the proposed ordinance amendments will come up for second reading at the next City Council meeting.
In other business, councilors approved several projects that will increase accessibility within the city. Two handicap parking spaces were approved for an area around the police station, one parallel to the facility and the other across the street. City Manager Erin Herbig pointed out the work on accessibility is an ongoing process.
“We did six projects last year,” Herbig said, “and we now have six this year.”
Public Works Director Bob Richards obtained unanimous council approval to purchase a dump body, subframe, hoist, sander, cross conveyor and a new truck.
Belfast Harbor Master Kathy Given was also given approval to seek requests for qualification from engineers for a sediment study of the breakwater. Given noted this was important step toward determining if the breakwater can be extended.
The next meeting of the Belfast City Council will be Sept. 5.