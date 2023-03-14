News

Canoes assemble for St. George River Race.

Paddlers of all ages will gather for the upcoming St. George and Passagassawakeag River Races on Mar. 25 and Apr. 1. 

 Photo courtesy of Waldo County YMCA.

BELFAST — While Mother Nature decides whether it’s mud season or time for another Nor’easter, the surest sign of spring in Waldo County will begin on Mar. 25.

The St. George River Race returns to Searsmont for its 42nd year, followed by the 48th annual Passagassawakeag (Passy) River Race in Waldo on Apr. 1.

