BELFAST — The Creation Care Committee of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church has launched a fundraising campaign for three public access refillable water bottle stations, with attached pet water bowls, for downtown Belfast.
The committee obtained unanimous approval from the City Council on March 7 to raise approximately $20,000 for the purchase and installation of the stations. After installation, they will be owned and maintained by the city. Two will be sited at either end of the Harbor Walk, near the Boathouse and the Armistice footbridge. The third location is yet to be determined, but will be in a location convenient for shoppers in the downtown area.
Belfast currently has only two public sources of drinking water, both on or near the Belfast Common, not easily seen or accessible by the public, the committee said in a press release. These additional stations will enable residents and tourists to use refillable water bottles, thus eliminating the need for single-use plastic bottles.
For the stations to be in place by summer, the committee said it hopes to complete the public fundraising campaign by April 30. Friends of Belfast Parks, a 501(c)(3) organization, is the fiscal agent for this project, and deductions are tax-deductible. Checks should be mailed to Friends of Belfast Parks, P.O. Box 947, Belfast, ME 04915.