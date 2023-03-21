News

BELFAST — The Creation Care Committee of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church has launched a fundraising campaign for three public access refillable water bottle stations, with attached pet water bowls, for downtown Belfast.

The committee obtained unanimous approval from the City Council on March 7 to raise approximately $20,000 for the purchase and installation of the stations. After installation, they will be owned and maintained by the city. Two will be sited at either end of the Harbor Walk, near the Boathouse and the Armistice footbridge. The third location is yet to be determined, but will be in a location convenient for shoppers in the downtown area.