News

An independent review of the state’s handling of a child protection case leading up to the killing of 3-year-old Maddox Williams found that caseworkers didn’t make any “unsound” decisions but cited several missed opportunities, including not trying to interview a child who might have witnessed an alleged instance of domestic violence.

The state’s decision effectively gave custody to Maddox Williams’ mother, Jessica Trefethen, who was not involved in the first two years of her son’s life, rather than his maternal grandmother, with whom the child had bonded, the report said. Trefethen was later convicted of depraved indifference murder in Maddox’s death.