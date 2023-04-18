WALDO — Some big-ticket items were on the Town Warrant for Waldo voters at their April 8 annual town meeting in the Community Building behind the Town Office.
Residents discussed funding for fiber-optic internet and for the town's first-ever professional property valuation. They also looked at bond options for roadwork. A less costly issue they considered was raising the town clerk’s salary. And First Selectman Kathy Littlefield was recognized at the beginning of the meeting for her 50 years of service.
Several of the more than 50 residents who stayed following the packed "pre-meeting" spoke about the need for high-speed internet in the rural town of nearly 800 people. Needed was approval of $53,000 to be placed in the technology account to go toward the planned build-out.
The town's broadband installation is part of a public/private partnership with internet provider Direct Communications, successor to UniTel, which has an office in Unity. (The company also has offices in Louisiana and Idaho.) Once the service is constructed, residents will have access to high-speed internet for as little as $39.99 — and for some it might be as little as roughly $9.99 if they qualify for credits, company representative Jayne Sullivan told voters.
The company partnered with the towns of Brooks and Waldo to apply for funding to build out broadband in both towns through a Connect the Ready grant from the Maine Connectivity Authority, according to a company press release.
Waldo is considered “least served” in the state for high-speed internet access, which is the predominate reason it was approved for the funds, Sullivan said.
Resident Louisa Carl said that given the struggles of people who work from home and children doing schoolwork from home, “we would be crazy not to do this, y’all.” She asked residents to seriously consider voting in favor of the funds because it is a struggle to use the services currently available in the town.
Resident Cedar Miller reminded people that internet speeds offered in town through Consolidated Communications are severely slower than what would be offered through Direct Communications, he said. People will get higher internet speeds through Direct Communications cheaper than the very slow internet speeds Consolidated bills residents for now.
“It’s a win-win opportunity,” he said. “You’re trading trash for gold.”
Residents approved the funding with almost everyone’s hands raised in the affirmative, and when the moderator’s gavel hit it sparked cheers from nearly everyone at the meeting.
Probably the longest-discussed topic of the meeting was how to fund road repairs, a discussion that was initiated by the selectmen’s request to raise $160,000 for the road repairs fund.
Third Selectman Shirley Caler said the town has only patched roads for many years but it had not spent a significant amount of money on a road to improve it until last year. The town needs to tackle them eventually or it will lose them completely, which will cost even more to improve, she said.
The selectmen intend to ask for $160,000 annually for the next decade to repair several roads in town, according to members. Spreading the repairs out over time means the town does not have to borrow the funds, Second Selectman Tom Wagner said. Given current interest rates, he said he would not support the town taking out a bond to do the work.
There are several tarred roads and dirt roads that need significant repairs, Wagner said. Residents could vote the proposal down but they would have to continue to live with the roads the way they are, he said, stating “If you want, it, you’re going to have to pay for it.”
Resident Wayne Marshall said the town is essentially asking people to wait a decade for improvements that could be done today by borrowing money, leveling costs and moving forward doing it all. It is an approach that has worked for municipalities across the state. “What you’re asking now is to spend money in dribs and drabs,” he said.
Marshall encouraged the selectmen to reexamine the idea of spending $160,000 annually for small pieces of road in different areas when it can take a comprehensive approach and bring things up to a better standard so everybody in town can enjoy better roads.
Another resident agreed with Marshall and asked if the town could look into taking out a municipal loan.
In order to get a municipal loan the town must get an engineering study on the areas of town it wants to improve, Caler said. The selectmen got a quote from a company last year to do an engineering study and it would have cost around $30,000.
One resident suggested the town use some of the $160,000 in this year’s road repairs account to get the engineering study done. Wagner suggested they let selectmen research the bond first, then decide.
The $160,000 would fix a little more than a quarter-mile of road, Wagner said. He said he was against doing a bond because if the town borrows more than $1 million and it has to pay that back over several years, plus interest, it will cost considerably more than funding road repairs the way he proposed.
Ultimately, residents approved the $160,000 expenditure without stipulations on how the selectmen must spend it, but several people voted in opposition of the article.
Resident Deb Burwell made a motion to reconsider the article but it failed.
There was a discussion about a townwide property valuation. Littlefield said the town has never been professionally appraised. Wagner said the town valuation will probably cost about $100,000 so Select Board members hope to raise money this year toward that and continue to raise funds in coming years for the valuation.
The state has pushed the town for years to get a valuation, Littlefield said. People are selling their houses now for “more zeros than I can count,” she said. Selectmen want the valuation done properly and to do that it is going to cost money. She has not always been in favor of the idea and she is only “half-heartedly in favor of it now,” she said.
The state has penalized the town for not having its valuations up to date by reducing peoples’ property tax credits. “Anything they give us, they lop it right off,” she said.
Wagner said he can research the option of getting a municipal bond to fund road repairs and a valuation but that is not what is in front of them at this year’s town meeting. “You’re telling us what you want us to do, these are the options that we consider to be the best and you’re telling us yes or no,” he said.
Marshall said he understands that it is expensive to do but it will start spreading the tax burden where it really belongs instead of relying on evaluations from about 30 years ago.
“Do it, it’s time for making a step forward and looking at things comprehensively to improve the quality of services throughout the entire community,” he said in regard to both the needed road improvements and valuation.
Residents approved raising $10,000 for the assessing reserve.
There was discussion about the clerk’s compensation. Selectmen recommended that residents set the compensation to $3,300 per year along with keeping licensing fees, and she is to be paid minimum wage for hours she works outside responsibilities that are expected of her.
Resident and Fire Chief Brian Walker spoke at the meeting about paying the clerk by an hourly wage. Because it is an appointed position, the clerk is a town employee, he said. He asked if anybody is aware of requirements that might exist around paying statutory employees. Littlefield said she has not looked into that specifically.
Walker asked if it would just make more sense to pay the clerk a set hourly wage to simplify things. He also asked about the new state law requiring employers to provide earned paid time off. “I think it might be time to consider paying this position an hourly rate regardless of what function she’s doing; that way she’s not being underpaid for her services,” he said.
Many residents felt that what was proposed is not fair compensation but Select Board members said the new clerk is still training. She works 13 hours a week. Resident Joleen Abbott moved to amend the hourly compensation to $18 but her motion failed. The board’s suggested compensation was approved by residents after the lengthy discussion.
Selectmen recommended raising money for town accounts through taxes this year instead of pulling some funds from surplus. It also recommended raising much more money this year than last for some of those accounts.
They voted to raise $500,846 from taxes this year, compared to $168,145 last year, resulting in a nearly 200% staggering increase in raised funds.
Before the meeting, Littlefield was recognized by Waldo County commissioners with the Municipal Devotional Award for her 50 years of services to the town of Waldo. She was also reelected to a three-year term on the Board of Selectmen.
Brian Walker was reelected Fire Chief. Wagner was reelected as the town Emergency Management director. Alvin Winslow was reelected road commissioner. Sandra Smith was reelected tax collector, the one job she had hoped to retain after retiring as town clerk. Frank Curtis and Jill Lepow were elected to the Planning Board.