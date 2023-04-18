News

Kathy Littlefield

Kathy Littlefield, right, holds the award she received from Waldo County commissioners for her 50 years of service as a Waldo selectman during the April 8 town meeting. Standing at left are Selectmen Shirley Caler and Tom Wagner.

 Photo by Kendra Caruso

WALDO — Some big-ticket items were on the Town Warrant for Waldo voters at their April 8 annual town meeting in the Community Building behind the Town Office.

Residents discussed funding for fiber-optic internet and for the town's first-ever professional property valuation. They also looked at bond options for roadwork. A less costly issue they considered was raising the town clerk’s salary. And First Selectman Kathy Littlefield was recognized at the beginning of the meeting for her 50 years of service.

