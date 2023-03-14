News

Searsport annual meeting 2023

Residents vote for items on the Town Warrant at the Searsport annual meeting March 11 at Union Hall.

 By Kendra Caruso

SEARSPORT — Over 100 residents squabbled over accepting private roads, whether historic buildings should have electric signs and other issues at this year’s annual meeting March 11 at Union Hall. The session lasted nearly 3 1/2 hours.

The most intense debate centered around a warrant article to decide if the town will adopt three private roads, Sandy Ridge Lane, Serenity Lane and Our Way. The roads are located on a housing development with a homeowners association.

