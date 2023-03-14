SEARSPORT — Over 100 residents squabbled over accepting private roads, whether historic buildings should have electric signs and other issues at this year’s annual meeting March 11 at Union Hall. The session lasted nearly 3 1/2 hours.
The most intense debate centered around a warrant article to decide if the town will adopt three private roads, Sandy Ridge Lane, Serenity Lane and Our Way. The roads are located on a housing development with a homeowners association.
Some residents were hesitant to accept the roads because they were not already up to town standards, and they were apprehensive about taking ownership of roads for which the town will have to spend money to bring them to town standards.
Town Manager James Gillway said the article accepts the roads in their current condition and they do not need to be repaired, although he had no engineering report on the roads. He believed that residents who live in the area had a report commissioned and found that “it needs an overhaul.” Our Way was inspected by the town and built to subdivision standard but he is unsure about Sandy Ridge Lane and Serenity Lane.
Select Board member Mark Bradstreet moved to vote by secret ballot, but the majority of residents in attendance voted down his motion.
One resident said when you buy on a private road, the expenses are the property owner’s. She also expressed concern about overburdening the town’s road maintenance department, which already works extended hours during snow events.
It is a concern Celine Kelley echoed. She said there are already issues with timely removal of snow. As the owner of downtown Coastal Café and Baker, she knows business owners have to shovel off sidewalks because of how long it takes the town to clear them.
“My concern is overburdening the Public Works Department, before taking on more and more roads,” she said. “Without a commensurate increase in capability in the Public Works Department, then perhaps existing issues will only ever be compounded and we won’t see a net positive increase.”
For those who supported the road acquisition, it was a matter of public safety. Laura Seaton lives in the area with her children and she struggled to finally convince the school district to send the school bus up her road because it was a private way. She succeeded, but not without a fight, she said.
Seaton also put some of the responsibility for making sure that the roads were up to subdivision standard back on the town, stating that it should have inspected the road to ensure it was up to standard, she said. People who bought houses and property in the subdivision were not aware that the roads had not been inspected.
Gillway said he was not the town manager when those roads were built, with the exception of Our Way, which was inspected. The two other roads were constructed under the previous town manager and that manager at the time had issues with the developer and was not allowed on the property.
When projects are proposed, it is a partnership between the town and the developer and that partnership needs to go both ways, he said. Seaton said she does not think residents should be responsible for the town not inspecting a road.
Resident Pete Sarnacki said he was one of the first people to buy a couple of lots on Sandy Ridge Lane. He said that road was built to Planning Board standards and when people buy property they expect that the town will take over the road maintenance. It enhances development and safety. He stated that property owners on those roads pay between $75,000 and $100,000 collectively in taxes to the town.
Other residents asked the town to hold off on voting for the article until they understand how much it would cost to get the roads up to town standards. Another resident suggested the town ask that the roads be brought up to town standards before they are accepted.
One man moved to have the article tabled; the moderator ruled his motion out of order. The majority of voters approved the article adopting the roads as town ways. After the vote, there was a short break from the meeting; when the meeting reconvened, many people had left.
Another disputed warrant item prohibited changeable signs on the exterior of properties in the Historic District Overlay, preventing electric signs from being erected outside historic properties in that area.
Residents in favor of the change liked the idea of limiting changeable electronic signs to keep the area pristine and charming. Others felt the signs are distracting when driving at night, particularly in a downtown area frequented by pedestrians. Celine Kelley said there are several times a year that she is nearly hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the street.
“Changeable electronic signs are absolutely a hazard to navigation, and navigating downtown as a pedestrian is challenging enough already,” she said.
One resident opposed to the changes stated that the hazards people were concerned about were already covered in the ordinance. He also felt it would be better for property owners to be able to change what is on the signs from electronic devices inside a building rather than going out to change the sign by hand, at times in bad weather. How those signs look and how bright they are can be controlled.
Resident Aaron Curtis agreed with those points and stated that those types of signs are found in many other places. Those signs do not have to be gawdy, but it is new technology found everywhere.
“If we are trying to, you know, upscale our downtown or make it hoppin’ again, I think that having modern things like that is, I don’t see anything wrong with it, but it doesn’t have to be gawdy either. That seems to be the problem,” he said.
Historic Preservation Commission Cochair Lin Calista reminded people that the changes would apply to only 11 properties and that there are plenty of “gawdy electronic signs” outside that district, noting the area where the Dollar Store is located. She said people can still have electronic signs inside buildings to be seen through windows.
Voters approved that warrant item.
Voters also approved changes to the Board of Appeals Ordinance to appoint a secretary from its membership or from the general public and to add a committee or commission to hear appeals from decisions.
They approved changes to the Land Use Ordinance centering around industrial manufacturing. Some of them include maximum crane lift height, along with other changes. Residents approved changes to the town’s Personal Wireless Services Ordinance, taking some sections out, adding a general provisions section and changing antenna type.
The total approved to be raised through taxation this year was $2,417,717, a 2.8% increase from $2,351,903 raised at last year’s meeting.
Sandra Otis-Anderson was reelected to the Select Board, along with Steve Tanguay. Ruth Fethke was elected to the Regional School Unit 20 Board of Directors. Steve Bulloch, Ronald Cook, Marjorie Knuuti, Arthur Koch, John Moran, Robert Jeffrey Pearson, Janine Carpenter and Corby Barnes were elected to the Budget Advisory Committee. It is unclear at this time who will fill the last Budget Advisory Committee seat because there was a write-in tie between Gary Moore and Jodi Reeves.