Lincolnville Town Administrator David Kinney, right, swears in new municipal officials following the June 15 town meeting. Pictured are John Williams, Five Town CSD School Board, and Mike Ray and Robyn Tarantino, both Select Board.
LINCOLNVILLE — At the June 15 town meeting, Lincolnville residents approved additional funding for cemetery maintenance, questioned the funding of a social service organization, and maintained a traditional right.
The meeting, preceded by music and a supper hosted by the Lincolnville Heart & Soul Committee, followed the June 13 election.
Union Town Manager Jay Feyler served as moderator. Feyler began the meeting by introducing the town’s newly elected officials.
Mike Ray and Robyn Tarantino won Select Board seats. John Williams was elected to serve as the town’s representative on the Five Town CSD School Board. Williams and Edward O’Brien were also elected to serve three-year terms on the town’s Budget Committee. O’Brien and Amy Peterson won three-year terms on the Lincolnville Central School Committee. 2
Feyler also announced that the town has passed (304-36) the Lincolnville Central School budget, and that the amendment to the Land Use Ordinance was approved by a 270-59 margin.
Feyler guided the 61 voters through 30 articles in a meeting that lasted 56 minutes, gavel to gavel.
Residents, for the most part, breezed through the agenda. There were, however, some hiccups.
An article funding the municipal support budget was immediately amended to include an extra $2,000 for additional maintenance on the town’s cemeteries. Longtime Lincolnville resident and jack-of-all-trades Rosey Gerry spoke to the amendment.
“The people in those cemeteries are the people who made this town what it is,” Gerry said. “Right now we have 24 cemeteries that we know of, including the abandoned cemeteries. We need to get some work done on them.”
Prior to voting on the amendment, a resident asked Gerry if the additional funding was enough to do the job.
“We’ll use this as a model,” said Gerry. “It will suffice for now.”
Residents voted to approve the additional cemetery maintenance funding.
An article outlining the town’s contribution to social service organizations drew some attention from residents. The Select Board recommended a package of $10,166 be spread among nine agencies. The Budget Committee recommended a total of $11, 665.
The issue was a board recommendation of $1 to Habitat for Humanity. The Budget Committee recommended $1,600. When asked the rationale behind the difference, Select Board Chair Ladleah Dunn said the basis for the disparity was practical.
“Habitat for Humanity doesn’t have any projects scheduled in Lincolnville this year,” Dunn said. “They don’t have anything scheduled here in the immediate future. It’s difficult to get in the cue [of social services agencies requesting funds], and by putting in $1 we keep them in the cue going forward. With such a tight budget year, we’re watching the pennies.”
Voters ultimately approved the board recommendation of $1, reducing the overall package by $1,499.
Near the end of the meeting, residents unanimously approved an article that authorized the Select Board to apply alone, or with Northport, for exclusive rights to take alewives and blueback herring from the Ducktrap River and all its tributaries in Lincolnville during the upcoming fiscal year and to further direct the Select Board to inform the commissioner of the Department of Marine Resources that the town wishes to close the Ducktrap River and all its tributaries to the taking of alewives and blueback herring for the season.
“It’s a traditional conservation measure,” Kinney explained to a resident who asked about the article. “We include Northport because Pitcher Pond is in Northport.”
The Annual Report was dedicated to Mike Eugley, who retires this year after serving 40-plus years on the Lincolnville Fire Department, 14 of those as fire chief.
Jim has been the editor of the Republican Journal since December 2022. He has a background in journalism and has also served in the United States Army, Rockland Fire Department and as an athletic administrator at Rockland High School, Oceanside High School and Maine Central Institute.