Swearing in at Lincolnville town meeting

Lincolnville Town Administrator David Kinney, right, swears in new municipal officials following the June 15 town meeting. Pictured are John Williams, Five Town CSD School Board, and Mike Ray and Robyn Tarantino, both Select Board. 

 Photo Courtesy of Lincolnville Town Office

LINCOLNVILLE — At the June 15 town meeting, Lincolnville residents approved additional funding for cemetery maintenance, questioned the funding of a social service organization, and maintained a traditional right.

The meeting, preceded by music and a supper hosted by the Lincolnville Heart & Soul Committee, followed the June 13 election.

Young presenters

Students from the Lincolnville Central School fourth grade class present an opportunity for local youth to residents gathered at the June 15 town meeting. 

