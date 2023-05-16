SEARSPORT — After discussing the issue during the last three Regional School Unit 20 Board of Directors meetings, board members took no formal action at their May 9 meeting requiring that the Searsport District High School valedictorian and salutatorian be recognized at graduation.
It has been an ongoing discussion among Board members and Principal Joshua Toothaker at different meetings this school year, during which some conversations got tense. The board has been considering the idea for the last couple of school years.
Toothaker has defended the school’s decision not to formally recognize the two student titles, an initiative started many years before he became principal when it switched to a standards-based grading system.
However, many board members feel it is important to recognize the top two students. One of the central issues with recognizing the titles is how those titles are earned. Though the school calculates a student’s numerical grade and can rank them, it does not publicly release that information and classes are not weighted, according to Toothaker
A few high school students attended a previous board meeting, April 25, and spoke against recognizing the two titles because classes are not weighted. They were concerned that the students who would be recognized might be students who decided to take less difficult classes to achieve a higher grade, earning the title over those who took more difficult classes.
Toothaker went over results from a survey, which received few responses from students, gauging opinions on the issue from faculty, students in grades 6-12 and families.
Only 13 of the 30 total students who responded to the survey in the high school were members of the senior class, according to Toothaker. Of the high schoolers who responded to the survey, four wanted the titles recognized while seven did not and two had no opinion on the question.
Of the community members who responded to the survey, 30 said they would like to see the titles recognized while one person did not and another had no opinion.
For board member Kristina Braga, student concerns stuck out to her, she said during the May 9 meeting. The way she sees it, parents want the titles recognized, school staff and faculty do not, and students are in the middle.
Because classes are not weighted, she is not ready to make a decision requiring that it be recognized this year, she said. But she thinks there is enough interest and desire to recognize the student titles to spend more time considering a policy or directive that requires the school to recognize them. Based on the survey, it seems evident that seniors do not want the titles recognized during graduation.
Board member Denise Dakin expressed frustration that the school administration did not issue the survey earlier in the school year when the board started expressing interest in that kind of data, she said. She does not understand why seniors this year do not want to recognize the number one student in the class. She thinks it is disrespectful to those students who earned the title, though acknowledges that it needs to be “tweaked.”
“This board gave administrators a directive a year ago to get on board with the valedictorian,” she said. “I find it very appalling that come April 28 that we’re sending out a survey when we’ve asked time and time again throughout this last year. … That was our request and it still didn’t get done.”
As a newly appointed interim Board member, Sabrina DeTurk acknowledged that she has the least history with this discussion, she said. But in her experience working in the University of Maine Honor College, she has noticed something different about recent high school graduates entering college since the pandemic struck, noting that they do not have the same competitive drive to be number one in their class as previous graduating classes, which is a positive outcome, she said.
“And these are my honor students, like these are the cream of the crop and they’re supportive of each other they understand the idea that sometimes achievement is about meeting a standard and not necessarily having to get a certain GPA number, whatever,” she said. “There’s just a different feeling about them and it was very much the same kind of emotion and feeling that I got from the students that were speaking the other night.”
While she understands that valedictorian and salutatorian honors are important, she thinks there might be a different ways to recognize top students that is more in line with values held by students today, she said.
Board member Ruth Fethke was frustrated that she did not receive information on what type of classes the top five ranking seniors were enrolled in, if they were general classes or honors classes, to which Toothaker replied that the school does not offer honors classes and all classes are taught under the same standards.
For Fethke, that type of information is important in making the decision to recognize the valedictorian or salutatorian this year, she said. She thinks students are not outrightly against announcing the honor, rather they take issue with recognizing the honor without weighted grades.
She thinks it is a problem that the school will recognize kids in groups but not individually. It sends a message that it is acceptable to succeed as along as individual students do not shine above the rest, she said. She has an issue with adult philosophies and agendas influencing children trying to navigate education.
To her, it seems that when the administration and board are on the same side of a movement then requests are handled but when the board and administration are on opposing sides of a movement then requests are left at a standstill, she said.
“we’re going to be here next year, and the year after, and the year after, and the year after,” she said. “… There’s always gong to be a barrier.”
In standards-based learning, some students might pass a lesson or project on their first attempt while others might require multiple revisions and supports but the grading system emphasizes the end-goal rather than a numerical ranking, Toothaker said. In the current model, learning is the constant and time is the variable, whereas in the previous education model that was not necessarily the case.
“Whether the student took five minutes to figure out this concept and demonstrate it or 500 minutes, in a standards-based model, in a proficiency-based model, there’s no difference because the important part is the end goal.”
As the valedictorian and salutatorian conversation progresses, there will likely be conversation around how the school views that model and his concern is that interventions will be looked at in a negative light, he said.
“When we talk about this, if we’re going to make change that’s going to have massive, massive ripple effects on what we do here and how we do it, we have to be intentional,” Toothaker said. “And that’s not been the directive, it’s not been the direction that we’re seeing, it’s been change it now, change it now and that’s not how this change gets made.”
Board member Tony Bagley asked if other schools using standards-based grading recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian and he asked how they do that, to which Toothaker responded that some do. Many schools use a combination of standards-based grading along with a more traditional grading system, Toothaker said.
Though Bagley is in support of recognizing the student titles, he is not in favor of requiring the administration to recognize them at graduation this year because the majority of seniors surveyed were against the idea, he said. He feels that it is the students’ graduation and they should decide what is recognized at their graduation.
However, he did suggest to the board that it form an ad hoc committee with board members, parents, student representatives and administrators to pursue the issue going forward. Fethke suggested that he make clear and concise deadlines for the committee.
Toothaker told board members that he is not trying to go against their requests or the initiatives they would like to pursue but he has responsibilities that must be considered when board members are discussing actions like this.
“It’s not to be antagonistic, it’s not to be oppositional, it’s not to be evasive,” he said. “It’s the responsibility that I take incredibly seriously as being hired for this role to be the steward of what was decided and what is a part of the culture inside of this building. I hold that responsibility incredibly, incredibly high.”