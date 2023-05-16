News

SEARSPORT — After discussing the issue during the last three Regional School Unit 20 Board of Directors meetings, board members took no formal action at their May 9 meeting requiring that the Searsport District High School valedictorian and salutatorian be recognized at graduation.

It has been an ongoing discussion among Board members and Principal Joshua Toothaker at different meetings this school year, during which some conversations got tense. The board has been considering the idea for the last couple of school years.

Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.

