News

RSU20logo269864663

By Sarah E. Reynolds

 By Sarah E. Reynolds

SEARSPORT — Regional School Unit 20 Superintendent Chris Downing informed the public about two recent incidents involving students with knives that occurred at district schools in early April.

Social media has been abuzz with discussion among community members about the incidents. Searsport resident Jonathan Cole spoke briefly about the incidents at the May 9 Board of Directors meeting before board member Tony Bagley told him the discussion was inappropriate for the meeting because it was not something that was being considered under any agenda item for that meeting.

Tags

Reporter

Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.

Recommended for you