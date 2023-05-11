SEARSPORT — Regional School Unit 20 Superintendent Chris Downing informed the public about two incidences involving students with knives that occurred at district schools in early April.
Social media has been abuzz with discussion among community members about the incidents. Searsport resident Jonathan Cole spoke briefly about the incidences at the May 9 Board of Directors meeting before board member Tony Bagley told him the discussion was inappropriate for the meeting because it was not something that was being considered under any agenda item for that meeting.
Cole asked board members at that meeting if they were aware of how many gun and knife incidences have happened in the schools in the last 30 days. Bagley said they cannot have dialogue about things that happen in schools as a board. The building administrator and superintendent address those situations.
Cole responded by asking if that is the entire answer board members are going to issue. He went on to answer his initial question, stating that there have been two knife incidences in the elementary school.
"It's the School Board, shouldn't that question have a valid answer," he said. He went on to say, "you almost lost a future valedictorian last week, is that enough on the agenda? It's kind of a big deal and it's becoming worse by the day."
There were two separate incidences, April 4 and April 11, that involved students with knives but Downing could not discuss many details about the events, he said.
Students alerted school staff of the weapons, to which administrators, the superintendent, Resource Officer Colby Leavitt and other staff responded immediately in both circumstances, Downing said.
Nobody was hurt in either incident and no charges were filed, he said. Faculty, social workers, guidance counselors and other personnel are available to support impacted students.
Downing encourages students who learn of a weapon in school or of a violet threat made against the school to notify any adult in the building immediately. The district has been working to update its lockdown procedures and teachers talk to students about those procedures, along with routine fire drills, he said.
The district works with local emergency personnel, such as the Searsport Police Department, to develop the best safety protocols, he said.
RSU 20 is not the only school district in the state or county to deal with weapons brought into school. A 10-year-old Monroe Elementary student brought a handgun to school March 10, RSU 3 Resource Officer and school personnel were able to safely confiscate the gun and nobody was hurt in that incident but the student was charged with several criminal courts, including two felonies.
However, Downing said the recent RSU 20 incidences are not indicative of an upward trend of violence in district schools.
Moving forward, the district will issue whatever information it can for incidences of this nature to the public as they occur, he said. Concerned parents are asked to contact their child's school administrators if they have questions.
