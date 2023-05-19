SEARSPORT — For Regional School Unit 20 Board member Tony Bagley, the first look at this year’s school budget was “eye opening and shocking,” he said during an April 11 meeting. Board members voted 3 to 2 at that meeting to approve the proposed budget for a public vote.
It contains an overall 5.21% increase in this year’s budget compared to last year. In the past, the board has struggled to get taxpayers to approve a budget that is 5% more than the previously year’s budget, Bagley said. But the state is only funding about 40% of the school district’s budget this year, so the district is more financially depended on taxpayers for funding.
Board members told the superintendent to look for budget cuts but did not recommend any particular cuts themselves, Bagley said. Cuts were all decided by the administration. He wants to see if the towns still support education for their students with the proposed increases.
If there is no approved budget by June 30 then the district must start the new fiscal year using the previous year’s budget, Bagley said. He has seen taxpayers not approve a proposed budget only once since he has served on the board.
No positions were eliminated from this year’s budget, Superintendent Chris Downing told The Republican Journal in an email.
Board member Ruth Fethke read her thoughts about the budget from a statement she prepared before the meeting. She does not feel that she can pass the budget onto the taxpayers, she stated. She brought into question the state’s sincerity to its public education process and the value it places on individual students’ educational experiences.
A staggering 34% of the district’s student population is identified as needing special education, while 39% of district elementary students need special education, she said. For her, approving this budget makes it look like they are putting subjects, like math and reading, above social-emotional learning and one should not be put behind the other.
“By approving this budget, I feel that I would be implicitly agreeing to the state’s constant pillaging of our community,” she said.
Only funding 41% of the district’s budget is not reasonable and she thinks communities need to demand that the state properly fund the school district, she said. Government funding constraints and state mandates put administrators in tough positions that force them to make budget cuts that usually impact general education, gifted and talented programs, intervention programs, among other initiatives.
Bagley seemed to share many of those same sentiments stating, “well said, Ruth.” He does not think current state officials in Augusta listen to them, he said. “Unfortunately, we’re at the will of the government, which seems to be more and more of a control in this country,” he said.
Board member Kristin Braga feels that this budget has been the most difficult to develop since she was elected to the board, she said. She appreciates the thoughtfulness that goes into it, stating that the board was never meant to absorb the costs of grant and federally funded positions.
The overall proposed budget this year is $11,200,146, while last year voters approved a $10,645,484 budget. Searsport must raise $4,010,516 through taxation for this year’s school budget, a 15.3% increase compared to what it had to raise last year. Stockton Springs must raise $2,752,347 through taxation, a 13.4% increase compared to what it raised last year.
The transportation department and the facilities department both had the largest budget increases, with a 15.2% and 16.6% increase, respectively, compared to funding for the department last year.
The increased maintenance budget is to raise money for facilities repairs, Downing said. The transportation budget increase is to cover student transportation. The district does not get reimbursed for transporting students to athletic or cocurricular events or transporting out of district placements. Gas, heating oil, propane and electricity cost increases also contribute to higher budget costs.
A public hearing for the budget is scheduled for May 24 at 7 p.m. at the Searsport District Middle and High School.
