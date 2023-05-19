News

By Sarah E. Reynolds

UNITY — Despite cutting funding for two currently unfilled ed. tech positions, purchases for the athletic department and purchases for the transportation department, Regional School Unit 3 is proposing a 6.5% increase in the overall school budget this year compared to last year.

However, the district was required to increase the budget in certain areas, including funding the high school’s assistant principal’s position, which was previously grant funded, Superintendent Charles Brown said in a letter to taxpayers. The district must also fund a transportation supervisor.

