THORNDIKE — After a student demonstration and a previous Regional School Unit 3 Board of Directors meeting, at which controversial comments were made, board members approved a new dress code on first reading during their May 8 meeting.
The proposed changes allow students to wear hats, as long as their line of sight is not obstructed, and spaghetti-strap shirts but does not allow students to wear strapless shirts.
It prohibits disruptive clothing and clothes depicting or promoting certain items, like cigarettes, alcohol and other substances. It prohibits clothing displaying profanity, insulting words or hate speech, including the Nazi swastika symbol and the Confederate flag.
Clothing must not interfere with a person’s safety. It cannot be considered dangerous or destructive to school property or others. Clothing identifying a person as associated with a particular gang is also prohibited.
The policy prohibits clothing exposing undergarments or does not cover the body appropriately. Clothes must cover genitals, buttocks and the chest, along with reasonably cover a person’s midriff. See-through and strapless clothing are prohibited. However, bra straps and tank top straps are not considered excessive exposure.
The superintendent and building principals are responsible for developing any administrative procedure necessary to implement the policy but violations will be addressed individually.
The former policy was implemented in 2004 and students felt that it disproportionately targeted female students more than male students. During an April 13 demonstration at the school, students expressed their frustration with the current dress code. They thought that hats cropped tops and other types of banned clothing were not distracting and should not be prohibited.
During an April 10 board meeting the policy committee presented dress code changes that were in line with what students had requested but some board members did not agree with the revisions, so they were not passed.
During that discussion, some board members made comments about female students’ bodies and bodily fluids that students took issue with, which was another reason they decided to demonstrate days later.
One section of the proposed changes specifically outlines the policy’s intention not to be discriminatory. It states that the policy should be developed and enforced free from discrimination based on race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender expression, gender identity, physical or mental disability, religion, age, ancestry, national origin, genetic information or familial status.
“Furthermore, student dress guidelines reflect the need for equitable enforcement that does not reinforce stereotypes or disproportionately impact students of diverse sizes, gender expressions/identities, income levels and underrepresented racial, ethnic or religions groups,” the proposed policy changes state.
Much of the language in the proposed changes does not name specific clothing articles as to avoid being gender specific, Policy Committee Chair Kristin Blanchard said. The proposed changes state that strapless clothing is not allowed to avoid using gender-specific clothing items like dresses.
But student representative Brooke Dyer does not see how strapless clothing or tube tops fall under the section addressing genitals and private areas, she said at the meeting. Many tube tops cover the whole torso, including cleavage.
“I’m just kind of confused because the rest of it really just talks about not showing your private areas and I just don’t see how wearing a tube top … has anything to do with the rest of that,” she said.
Board member Dawne Southworth felt that those types of clothing are not professional and thinks it is important to teach students what is appropriate professional attire, she said at the meeting. She supports these changes over what was previously proposed.
Blanchard thinks the changes represent a compromise between board members and students, she said during the May 8 meeting. The proposed policy is in line with legal standards relating to the topic and represents a more modern standard of dressing.
And though graduating seniors this year will not be able to enjoy the changes, if approved at the next board meeting, Blanchard hopes they will feel good knowing they left a legacy behind them, she said.
All but one board member voted to approve the changes. Board members will vote on a second reading of the changes at their next meeting June 14.