THORNDIKE — Bus drivers from around 15 different school districts around the state gathered at the Mount View Complex April 20 to compete in the annual bus rodeo. It is a competition in which drivers must navigate buses through a series of obstacles.

The Maine Association of Pupil Transportation, a nonprofit organization of school transportation, organizes the yearly event. It also hosts trainings for bus drivers during the event. Those who place in the regional event will compete the statewide competition at Sugarloaf in July.

Reporter

Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.

