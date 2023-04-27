THORNDIKE — Bus drivers from around 15 different school districts around the state gathered at the Mount View Complex April 20 to compete in the annual bus rodeo. It is a competition in which drivers must navigate buses through a series of obstacles.
The Maine Association of Pupil Transportation, a nonprofit organization of school transportation, organizes the yearly event. It also hosts trainings for bus drivers during the event. Those who place in the regional event will compete the statewide competition at Sugarloaf in July.
Not only was it the first competition held since the pandemic, it was also the first competition Regional School Unit 3 hosted, according to Operations Director Peter Quimby. Regional School Unit 71 held a local bus rodeo competition in 2021 but it was not a formal competition held through the MAPT.
“I think people are super pumped to be competing again since COVID,” he said.
The organization reached out to the school district asking it to host this year’s event, he said. During the 2019 regional competition district bus drivers placed in the top three positions.
There were five obstacles set up in the Mount View Complex parking lot to test various skills that the roughly 54 drivers had to complete. When drivers make an error during the obstacle they gain points and the driver with the least amount of points at the end of the competition wins.
There were two types of buses drivers could choose from, one with the flat front with the engine in the back called a transit bus and one with the longer front with the engine in the front called a conventional bus. Most drivers decided to drive the bus with the engine in the front.
With a friendly atmosphere during the competition, drivers have the opportunity to speak to each other and share knowledge at the event, Quimby said. Drivers spend a lot of time driving a bus of children by themselves, so the event gives them an opportunity to talk to other adults about their experiences.
The skills and awareness the job requires of bus drivers to safely transport children in the large vehicles are amazing, he said.
RSU 3 bus driver David Haley has been with the district for 28 years and has placed first place in the regional competition in the past, allowing him to compete at the state level, he said. he considers himself the “captain of the ship” when he is driving bus and does not allow kids to horse around but admits that he has a good group of kids right now who generally follows rules well.
He started driving bus when he was working for the district as a custodian, then drove bus part time when he received his license, he said. Eventually he started driving school buses full time. He has been driving bus so long that he has driven several generations of local families.
Though he has enjoyed watching kids grow up and root them on in various extracurricular school activities, he is thinking about retirement, he said, with the possibility of becoming a part-time bus driver.
Many people think about bus driving as a very difficult skill but for Haley it is not much different from driving a car, he said. He always tells people to imagine driving a car with a longer wheelbase, paying extra attention to the very back of the bus.
For the conventional bus competition, Jeff Whitney of RSU 19 won first place in this year’s regional bus rodeo, with Carmelo Muriel of RSU 71 placing second and Haley placing third. The team award was given to RSU 3. Cathy Dumais of RSU 49 won first place in the transit bus competition, with Betty Hobbs of RSU 3 placing second.
Those who placed in the competition will compete in the statewide event at Sugarloaf this summer.
Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.