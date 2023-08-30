News

RSU 71 board meeting

The RSU 71 Board of Directors has offered the use of the vacant Robertson School to WCAP and Midcoast Transportation.

BELFAST — At its Aug. 14 meeting, the Regional School Unit 71 Board of Directors offered the vacant Robertson School to Midcoast Transportation, also known as the Midcoast Connector.

Midcoast Transportation was formerly housed in the Wentworth Event Center, a facility destroyed by fire on July 28. The RSU 71 board, through Superintendent Mary Alice McLean, offered the vacant school, located on School Street, to owners Mike and LeAnn Horowitz immediately. The business is a part of Waldo Community Action Partners, which McLean noted was one of RSU 71’s most critical partnerships.