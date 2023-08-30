BELFAST — At its Aug. 14 meeting, the Regional School Unit 71 Board of Directors offered the vacant Robertson School to Midcoast Transportation, also known as the Midcoast Connector.
Midcoast Transportation was formerly housed in the Wentworth Event Center, a facility destroyed by fire on July 28. The RSU 71 board, through Superintendent Mary Alice McLean, offered the vacant school, located on School Street, to owners Mike and LeAnn Horowitz immediately. The business is a part of Waldo Community Action Partners, which McLean noted was one of RSU 71’s most critical partnerships.
“Thank you for the offer,” Mike Horowitz said. “We really appreciate getting your call the day after the fire. We really feel this is the best option for us for the next two to three years.”
RSU 71 Finance Director Chandra Hodgdon told the board that Midcoast had agreed to make minor renovations to the building, at the company’s expense, and that RSU 71 would charge the company only for utilities until the end of the year. Following that, Midcoast Connector will pay $14,000 monthly in rent.
Horowitz estimated the arrangement may last a few years as Midcoast Connector seeks options for a new facility.
Board member Ryan Harnden noted the building was in need of repairs and that holding on to it for an extended period would diminish its value if the district decided to sell. Fellow board member Steve Hopkins disagreed.
“It we take that $14,000 and put it away, we can use it to renovate the building before it’s sold,” Hopkins said. “I think it’s a win-win.”
Board member David Crabiel noted a presence in the building would be advantageous to the district down the line.
“I check on vacant house for a living,” Crabiel said. “No matter how many times you check, there’s nothing improving. I’d rather have someone in the building.”
The board questioned Horowitz on how the company’s vehicles would interact with traffic. He said most drivers depart during the early morning hours with all but a few returning late in the day. Horowitz noted that he has more than 30 vehicles that provide 250,000 trips annually.
The RSU 71 Board of Directors voted unanimously to enter into an agreement with WCAP to lease the vacant Robertson School to Midcoast Transportation (under the terms described above) for as long as Midcoast needs the facility.
In other business, McLean announced the district has received a $135,600 grant to assist special education students with transitioning into career and life pathways.
The grant will be used to purchase a vehicle that will transport special education students on community trips to potential employers, volunteer opportunities and service centers throughout Maine.
“This will change how we deal with a student population from grades 9-12 that deserve more attention than they’ve been given,” McLean said. “It will help them look at what their adult lives might be like.”
Hodgdon informed the board that she was applying for Revolving Renovation Funding for each elementary school in the district. She added that the grants came with a requirement of matching funds.
Harnden noted that while accepting grant money for improvements is beneficial to the district, the matching funds element of the grants could create financial issues later.
“Free money is a good thing,” Harnden said, “but it often leads to consequences down the line.”
The next meeting of the RSU 71 Board of Directors will be Sept. 11.