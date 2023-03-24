BELFAST — The balancing act between what is requested and what is required continued at the March 20 Regional School Unit 71 Board of Directors meeting at Belfast Area High School.
Board members heard budget presentations from the directors of the RSU 71 Food Service, Maintenance and Transportation departments. Following the presentations, board members discussed ways to fund the requests while limiting the impact of the proposed FY 24 district package on taxpayers.
“It wouldn’t be a bad idea to come up with a dedicated reserve account that we can set aside,” said Board Vice Chair Cory Seekins, “so that when the public funds a $150,000 contingency line and we don’t use it, we have it (available).”
Seekins' comments came after several board members and RSU 71 Finance Director Chandra Hodgdon supported the idea in principle. Hodgdon explained how the process might work in an email to The Republican Journal on March 21.
“We currently have two contingency lines,” Hodgdon explained. “One is in maintenance and the other is in transportation. We discussed removing these from the budget and using part of our undesignated fund balance to establish a designated account for contingency.”
Hodgdon noted such a step would decrease the current FY 24 package and provide the district with additional financial support.
“This would decrease our budget by $250,000,” Hodgdon wrote in her email. “While we look at contingency as an insurance policy of sorts — setting money in a designated account for this would allow (RSU 71) to have it available should a need arise that we have not anticipated, but need to pay for.”
Hodgdon added funds expended from such an account would need voter approval.
An increase in the mil rate, a decrease in state subsidy, and a 3% increase in expenses over last year have the board scrambling to find ways to reduce the budget’s impact on taxpayers.
“I’m 1,000 percent in, I think that’s a fantastic idea,” said board member Ryan Harnden. “I would prefer we don’t raise the money but take it from existing funds. This is about finding areas of the budget that can be thought of differently.”
The board discussion followed presentations by the directors of three district cost centers, and the realization that funds from outside the budget would be necessary for emergency expenditures.
RSU 71 Food Service Director Perley Martin informed the board that his overall request for FY 24 represented a 1% from last year, despite a 10% hike in food costs.
Martin noted that breakfast participation has increased 20% from last year, with lunch participation up 9%.
Martin’s request for food service included no additional staff and represented a marked decrease in non-food supplies. He attributed the decrease to a transition to disposable and biodegradable lunch trays and utensils.
Martin also told the board that, between state reimbursements and revenues from a la carte meals at Belfast Area High School and Troy Howard Middle School, his department paid for itself.
“We are not requesting inappropriate funds,” Martin said. “We haven’t for several years in a row. We are a self-supporting program.”
RSU 71 Maintenance Director Cory Eisenhour told the board that increases in the maintenance budget were largely due to the increased costs of fuel and contracted services for labor.
Hodgdon added the maintenance request included the shifting of $357,525 from a district project because of its status.
“We also had an increase of about $135,000 for utilities that we needed to put in (the maintenance budget),” Hodgdon said.
Eisenhour told the board that the district had locked in electrical pricing through December and that oil and propane costs would be going out to bid soon.
Included in the maintenance budget were expenses tied to the Robertson School, now closed, for heating the vacant facility through the year. Harnden noted those costs could be recouped.
“There is at least $30,000 in expenses for (Robertson School),” Harnden said. “It’s probably in our best interests to decide, rather quickly, what we’re going to do with that building, rather than continue to heat it and keep it up in any meaningful way.”
Board member Steve Hopkins raised the possibility of paying for the increased maintenance expenses by using the contingency line, leading to the conversation at meeting’s end. Hopkins also expressed frustration at the funds expended on contract labor.
“I remember, before COVID, a lot of the contracted services we did in-house,” Hopkins said. “We don’t do that anymore, not like we used to. We used to shingle our own roof. There’s a lot of stuff we did that would save us a lot of money.”
RSU 71 Transportation Director Gerry French outlined the range of services his department provides during the school year. Aside from regular bus runs throughout the district, field trips and athletic trips, district transportation also provides transportation to homeless students under provisions of the McKinney-Bento Act, which allows homeless students to access educational facilities at their last known legal residence.
“The McKinney-Bento Act has given us daily bus stops in Searsport, Waldo, Montville and Northport,” French said. “It could potentially obligate us to provide transportation to and from any town in the state at any time.”
French noted that he had 17 bus routes, 11 of which are considered general education routes. At present he has 17 drivers. He added that RSU 71 buses will travel approximately 400,000 miles during the school year.
French said the increases in his budget were driven by non-labor-related factors, noting the cost for electricity, gasoline, propane and diesel fuel had risen.
“These four increases in energy costs total $36,100,” French said. Other factors driving the increase in the maintenance budget were training and physicals for drivers, and the cost of liability insurance. These three increases totaled $6,800.
French told the board his budget request, after staff employment and compensation costs were deducted, had increased by $8,642.
Board member Ellie Burnett asked French if he had investigated the possible use of electric buses.
“I’m still waiting on the other districts to be the guinea pig,” French said. “I’ve heard good, I’ve heard bad and I’ve heard ugly (about electric buses).”
The board will continue to deliberate on the FY 24 package, and hear additional presentations, over the next several weeks.