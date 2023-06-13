featured Save the date and celebrate! Jun 13, 2023 Jun 13, 2023 Updated 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Belfast will host a 250th anniversary celebration at City Hall on June 21 at 4 p.m. File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELFAST — Belfast will celebrate the 250th anniversary of its founding on Wednesday, June 21, at 4 p.m. at City Hall with speeches and music.Sentiments and letters will be placed in a time capsule to be opened 100 years from the day. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Belfast Belfast 250th Celebration Belfast City Hall Recommended for you Biz Briefs THE HUNDRED YEAR HAUNT – June 17 Decora Is Here! Sail, Power & Steam Museum Introduces Maritime Art to its “Gale of a Gala” on July 8 Splendid July Auction at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries COMMUNITY YARD SALE & SHREDDING — JUNE 10! More Biz Briefs Digital Edition Republican Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Biz Offers Work-in-progress performance this Sunday: NAUGHTY Open this week and a Giveaway too!! Closing early today. Limited hours this week. Supporting Maine Craftsmen Everyday! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists