Libraries have been an essential part of society for centuries, providing a wealth of knowledge and resources to people of all ages. Despite the rise of digital media being widely accessible, libraries still stand as a vital resource to communities across the nation.
Local libraries have seen a decrease of patrons because of the digitization of information, but that does not mean that libraries don’t hold valuable contents within them. Individuals often overlook the components of a local library, forgetting that they provide a space to study and an opportunity to engage in their community. Libraries are much more than just books to read or check out, and it’s important to remember their place in our society.
Searsport District High School and Middle School prove this by sharing their vast library spaces with the community. Their library is not only a space to read and find books, but also a place for students to further engage in more hands-on class activities, and a space for comfort.
Activities during and after school hours provide students with more than just the academic class experience. Every Friday, the middle school holds an event called “Fun Friday,” an opportunity for students to use the library as a spot to socialize and play games, or even to just have a quiet space to read. It’s a way of promoting the space by encouraging students to come and visit the library, giving them a chance to get the feel of the space and hopefully return. By showing that this space is communal, it lets students know that it’s always available as a spot for them to come to.
As it stands, the library is one of the only spaces in which students can sit down and get their work done. It is a universally quiet space, but it is also a place to have enriching conversations. With access to an area that provides staff, it also provides peers to help with completing work or space to just read.
Searsport Elementary School’s library also offers a communal space to interact with peers in many different scenarios. The library not only has two floors, but also provides an outdoor seating space for kids to read or interact with each other outside. When entering, you’ll see kids happily playing together with various games and toys, kids reading inside and outside, and kids using the spaces however they feel comfortable.
A couple of kids said they love the library because not only is the librarian welcoming and kind, but their space is unlimited and so are the activities. They enjoy the silence and comfort the library can give them, along with the bursts of energy and excitement that come with it.
Students have also spoken about the various books that the library has to offer. Most seem to enjoy the non-fiction books that teach them more about specific things, but some stick to funny fiction stories such as the “Dogman” series by Dav Pilkey.
Another interesting thing about school libraries is the unlimited number of books they provide. Even if you can’t find a specific book, the librarian is willing to help you find that or even purchase it if it isn’t provided. You can recommend books for them to share with peers, and thus build stronger academic groups.
According to the American Association of School Librarians, when spending for school libraries increases, better reading scores follow. Over 21 state studies confirm that school librarians and school libraries support students in academic achievement, lifelong learning, 21st century skills, and reading. In his 2008 doctoral thesis cited on the AASL website, researcher Douglas Achterman said of the study results, “There was a significant positive relationship between a majority of the 21 library services regularly provided and student achievement at all levels. Total library services were significantly related to student achievement at all levels when controlling for all school and community variables.”
Andrea Staples is the Searsport District High School and Middle School librarian. When asked during an interview how a librarian can positively impact their community, she said, “We provide a space for people in the community to gather for many reasons. The library is very crucial for all kinds of reasons. Clubs, classes, activities. If there’s need for literacy, libraries are perfect. Our mission is to provide for education and recreation, and opportunities for everything. People might come to the library for help with their taxes and we’ll direct them to the right sources.”
Asked how she would help a student conduct research, she said, “I would first ask them what they know. I would ask them if they know what they need to do with that information. I then talk to them about how to judge the sources they find to see if it’s reliable information. Once they’ve done the research, I’d help them cite their sources because that is crucial.”
Susan Capwell, teacher at both the high school and middle school, added, “The librarian is an ultimate resource. If they don’t have what you need, they know where to find it.”
“A good librarian isn’t a gatekeeper,” she said.
There are tons of accessible libraries in Waldo County, from communal libraries to school libraries, along with online libraries, including the Maine State Library, which is located in Augusta. For more information on Searsport school libraries, visit the Regional School Unit 20 website.