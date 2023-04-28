News

Libraries have been an essential part of society for centuries, providing a wealth of knowledge and resources to people of all ages. Despite the rise of digital media being widely accessible, libraries still stand as a vital resource to communities across the nation.

Local libraries have seen a decrease of patrons because of the digitization of information, but that does not mean that libraries don’t hold valuable contents within them. Individuals often overlook the components of a local library, forgetting that they provide a space to study and an opportunity to engage in their community. Libraries are much more than just books to read or check out, and it’s important to remember their place in our society.