BELFAST — Seal Bay Festival returns to Belfast for its 20th year, and co-founder Daniel Strong Godfrey hopes to further his reach in sharing American chamber music with audiences who may not otherwise have access to such live performances.
The festival runs from July 25 through Aug. 5, with its Belfast concert on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. at The First Church in Belfast, 8 Court St.
The Seal Bay entourage consists of its core ensemble, the Cassatt String Quartet, as well as composers, musicians and artists of all ages. Festival participants meet in Seal Bay for six days to write and rehearse, and then begin their tour, performing in schools, museums, retirement homes and more.
“We have expanded the travel part somewhat," Godfrey said. "We develop an intense collaboration between composers, performers and also the regional audiences."
That collaboration includes a sort of "Show and Tell," he said, where each composer gets a chance to show off work to other composers. "What we most recently added was the idea of younger composers being included as fellows and building master classes around their work," Godfrey said.
“We do all of this while rehearsing with the other composers and performers, which have always included the Cassatt String Quartet as the core.
"They work together in this extraordinarily beautiful place, which is 10 minutes away from the village of Vinalhaven," he said. "It is nonetheless remote; we’re on Seal Bay, which is entirely protected by conservation easements. It is isolated and beautiful.”
Between performances, Godfrey said he takes members of the entourage out to see seals and encourages the performers to take walks and enjoy nature.
Godfrey called this “a different concept" for a festival.
"The whole idea is to make contemporary music really personal, and to break up the mystique of the composer, the Western model of the composer," he explained. "Three of the concerts are quite formal, but it’s still an informal atmosphere. The composers get up and introduce their own works. Sometimes the performers talk about the preparation of the work with the audience, and the themes vary greatly."
Godfrey said the festival has always involved someone in the arts who is not a composer and this year is including a calligrapher from Belfast.
"What we like to do is have the composition fellows, the students, take lessons in calligraphy or imaging," he said. "We collaborate with other artist groups, in other media, to develop shared ideas about creativity and the internal creative process.” For the last 15 years, Seal Bay has partnered with Waterfall Arts, which sponsors its concerts in Belfast.
The festival’s Seeing Sound theme has not changed in years, though Godfrey said it eventually will change. Visual and other performing media and music will always be combined in some way at some point during the festival.
Muneko Otani, who serves as the first chair violinist for the Cassatt String Quartet, said that anyone who wants to enjoy the festival should come, regardless of financial ability. Otani said the shows are all free admission, though donations are welcome.
In addition to the workshops and clinics, festival organizers record demos for young composers during the six days in Seal Bay, which Otani explained is a vital for young creators.
Otani taught at the Bowdoin College music festival for 25 years. "I got to know Midcoast area, but never Vinalhaven," she said. "The preserved land is so beautiful, it’s a transforming experience. It’s very inspiring for musicians and composers to be in untouched land. We have toured China, Japan, France, Italy. There are great things about those places. But the landscape in Maine inspires us. It has a homecoming feeling to it."
Calling the festival "open-minded and safe," Otani said she wanted to create "a very safe space for all of us to be who we are."
"Sometimes the music business is very political," she said. "Then we feel claustrophobic, tight, small, like we can’t do certain things. Now, it's almost like an artist colony. Here we combine creators and performers to work together. The two must have that connection, which is quite magical.”
Otani said she has already started writing grants for next year, which the festival relies on to be able to continue.
“Most of all, we would like to share our music with as many people as we can. That is our goal,” she said.
Checks or cash are accepted at the concerts, and the festival has a PayPal account for donations. A full calendar of events and performances can be found at sealbayfestival.org.