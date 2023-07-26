News

BELFAST — Seal Bay Festival returns to Belfast for its 20th year, and co-founder Daniel Strong Godfrey hopes to further his reach in sharing American chamber music with audiences who may not otherwise have access to such live performances.

The festival runs from July 25 through Aug. 5, with its Belfast concert on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. at The First Church in Belfast, 8 Court St.