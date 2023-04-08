Town meeting is a rite of spring for many Searsmonters, like house cleaning and raking the dooryard. Saturday’s gathering had excitement, dread, entertainment and a large dollop of seriousness about the municipal budget and taxes. Cars and trucks filled the parking lot, the entry road and the overflow lot. There were countless “hello there’s” and “how are you’s” before the meeting was gaveled to order and during the “10-minute break” that lasted twice as long.
Folks dealt with moderator Lee Woodward’s jokes and a proposed municipal budget of more than $1,400,000. Nearly four out of every 10 budget dollars were for roads and bridges. That item and the “wages” expense had the largest increases, so they attracted a good bit of attention. Give the selectmen credit, though. They had most of the answers to the many questions.
Who was elected as selectman? As committee members? Was the new electronic sign ordinance approved? Can selectmen use money from surplus to reduce taxes? Were there any surprises? Stay tuned next week for Part II.
Town business
The selectmen met April 3 for a pre-town meeting budget review. They discussed the summer lawn care bidding process, got an update on Waldo Broadband Corp. activities and began a conversation about how Searsmont deals with potential mining projects. There are none in town now, but some are being considered next door in Knox County and elsewhere in Maine. The next public Select Board meeting is Monday, April 17, 4:30 p.m.
Contessa Mancini, the town’s longtime deputy clerk, has resigned. Searsmont will miss her attention to detail, cheerfulness and willingness to help one and all. Kathy Hoey will be acting deputy clerk until a replacement is hired.
The transfer station will be back on Crie Road soon, “probably on May 6, depending on the weather,” according to the selectmen. In the meantime, they would like your opinion on whether the transfer station should stay on Crie Road or move permanently to the Community Building property. Let the transfer station attendants know what you think, or drop in at the Town Office to do so.
Speaking of trash, the price of stickers has gone up. Five large-bag orange stickers now cost $10, up from $8. According to the new budget, stickers will still pay for only about one-third of the rising cost of handling Searsmont’s trash.
Joanne Ames tells us that the Searsmont Fire Department is collecting recyclable cans and bottles at the fire station. They will turn them in for you, and use the money to help with station upkeep. Lots of good causes can use your nickels this way, but this is a very good one.
Town Library
Lots of event dates are coming up at the library. April 15, 3 p.m., kicks off the first free concert of the year when harpist Amy Kercsmar makes a return visit, accompanied by Irish fiddler/guitar player/singer Nick Apollonio. This concert and the entire series running through October are brought to you by Friends of the Searsmont Library, Belfast Flying Shoes and the Onion Foundation. Searsmont is grateful to all of these donors and supporters for their generosity.
On Tuesday, April 18, 2 p.m., Claudia Luchetti facilitates a discussion of Morgan Talty’s “Night of the Living Rez,” a collection of short stories that is the subject of this year’s Waldo Reads Together “One Book, One Community” program coordinated by Searsmont’s Denise Pendleton for Literacy Volunteers (a program of Belfast Adult Education). All are invited to this free event, whether you have read all, some, or none of Talty’s stories.
The “Spring Youth Art Show,” featuring works by Ames, Weymouth and Troy Howard students, is on display.
Bits and pieces
Searsmont’s Annual Town Report this year is dedicated to 100-year-old Fred Wardwell, he of the constant smile and booming laugh. When Fred was born, Calvin Coolidge was president and Searsmont had 650 residents. He has seen a lot of changes and the town is lucky to have him around, still driving to the post office.
As snow piles melt, out come snowdrop and crocus blooms, and daffodil and tulip greens. Lilac buds are fat. Turkeys are noisy and males are tails-up displaying in this breeding season. The roads are still posted, but starting to dry out. Woodpiles are getting low. March Madness is over and baseball season has joined hockey and basketball for our attention. Easter, Passover and Ramadan are here. Searsmont is almost ready to open windows and welcome spring for real.