A very odd weak week
A week ago Searsmonters were in T-shirts itching to plant seeds. Today we’re glad we didn’t put away all our turtlenecks. It’s also quite humbling when one of us gets sick enough to be out of commission for several days, and the other partner ends up combining dish washing and worry.
Thankfully, Mickey is now on a slow mend and, just out of bed, attended the Spirit of America Foundation Tribute award this week to receive a certificate from the Waldo County commissioners for “zealously volunteering excellent service” to the community. He doesn’t know about the zealous part, but got a nice free lunch out of it.
There are a boat load of Searsmonters who are willing to go the extra mile when something needs doing and they can do it. So he says he’s sharing this with “about a ton” of people here in town. It’s like “giving is getting,” really the way life should be.
Town Library
With the first Live Outside the Library concert successfully completed, the second concert is coming right up. On Sunday, May 7, 4 p.m., Searsmont’s own town librarian Steven Brown will be performing “for the first time in years” at the Searsmont United Methodist Church in the village.
This is a benefit concert to support the Tri-Town Music Program, the library’s after-school music classes for area elementary school kids. So it will be the only one of the year’s 10 concerts where you will be invited to make a donation in cash or by check made out to TTMP.
Steven will be performing songs by his favorite songwriters, and a few original songs, drawing on blues, folk, country, progressive rock and “an occasional bout of opera.” Steven has a deep, lyrical voice so this should be a good concert, and we hope to see you there.
The library board of trustees is extending the deadline to June 1 for accepting H. Joyce Withee Scholarship applications. They wanted to be sure applicants for the $500 award know that the funds can be used for books as well as tuition. Full application information is at the community/town library section of the searsmont.com website.
The July 15 date for the library’s Book and Bake Sale is coming up fast, and it looks like there may be some sort of auction as well as books, food and live entertainment by The Pinwheel Brothers. Jana Herbener and the trustees are accepting gently used books through June 15. So you have six weeks or so to clear out your shelves and donate those hardcover and paperback and coffee table books to a very good cause.
Bits and pieces
Nearly 75 people turned out Saturday, April 15, to enjoy Irish harper Amy Kercsmar and guitarist/fiddler Nick Apollonio at Searsmont’s first Live Outside the Library Concert of the year. “Look at all the people!” said several audience members. “It was incredible music,” said another.
From traditional harp music, to sad songs and upbeat reels, Kercsmar filled the Community Hall with sound, and added music history to Apollonio’s guitar and fiddle, jokes, songs and tales of working with Tommy Makem, Jean Redpath and others. “The Irish call us harpers instead of harpists,” Kercsmar explained. We call them both wonderful musicians.
The Searsmont Historical Society hosted Walt Simmons, Lincolnville’s master boatbuilder and award-winning decoy carver, April 13 at its last meeting of the spring at the Community Center. Another good crowd turned out to admire Walt’s decoys and see how they are made and used and collected. Did you know his decoys helped restore Atlantic Puffin to the Maine coast? They look that real.
Jesse Goguen and his committee are nothing if not persistent. Save the date of Monday, May 29, for this year’s Searsmont Memorial Day Parade.
Saying goodbye to the last of the driveway snow pile is bittersweet, isn’t it?
Saying hello to the first of the ticks and the very first drowsy blackflies and brown-tail moth caterpillars is not sweet at all. Tick checks, permethrin, tucked in pant legs and bug dope, please. It can be a jungle out there, so be careful.
Congratulations to all who filed their tax returns on time last week. Well done. And congratulations to Celtics and Broooons fans on the start of their teams’ post-seasons. Will the Red Sox please find a pitcher or two?