News

Searsmonters tend to lie low during winter storms. Who wants to go out in all that white stuff if you don’t have to? So it was a treat to have two evenings “out” in a row.

When we were younger and more energetic, your correspondents lived in the big city and went to concerts or theater performances four nights a week. After buying a house in Searsmont, you could see us hightailing it here from Boston, once in black tie and little black dress, to settle in for the weekend.

Recommended for you