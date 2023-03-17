Searsmonters tend to lie low during winter storms. Who wants to go out in all that white stuff if you don’t have to? So it was a treat to have two evenings “out” in a row.
When we were younger and more energetic, your correspondents lived in the big city and went to concerts or theater performances four nights a week. After buying a house in Searsmont, you could see us hightailing it here from Boston, once in black tie and little black dress, to settle in for the weekend.
Now two events in a row are notable and enjoyable. A friend performed at the Belfast Maskers one night. The next, the Waldo County Y held its fund-raising auction and party at the Belfast Curling Club.
You can talk about big city bright lights, but for those of us lucky enough to live in Searsmont, there are lots of fun community events to choose from -- as long as you can sneak out between snowstorms!
Town meeting
Searsmont’s April 8 town meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the Community Building. Will it take an hour? Three hours? If you want an advance peek, the Town Report will be available April 3 or so at the Town Office, library, post office and Amanda’s store in the village. The full warrant is there, plus town financial, committee and department reports.
Selectman Chris Staples is up for reelection. Members of the Planning and Appeals boards, Cemetery Committee and Town Library Board of Trustees will be elected, too.
There are Land Use Ordinance amendments to fuss over, this year including some about electric and non-electric signs. The largest budget items will still be roads and bridges, personnel and administration, fire and rescue and the transfer station. Not much change for town donations to charitable organizations, the library, Memorial Day parade and everything else that goes on in town.
The town’s business year and town meeting come early, so the huge school assessment and not-so-small county assessments are not included in the municipal budget up for discussion and voting.
When not many voters show up, the votes of those who do show up count even more. Those who don’t attend miss some important stuff and lots of entertainment. Watching moderator Lee Woodward alone is worth the price of admission.
Town Office, Library
The March 13 Selectmen’s meeting lasted just long enough to anticipate the March 14 blizzard and postpone the budget and Land Use Ordinance public hearing to March 21, discuss a possible new salt and sand shed site (still no decision on that) and grumble about roads. Looks like new bookkeeper Laurel Frye and newer Town Clerk Joanne Moulton are settling in nicely.
And just in time for early indoor planting, next door to the Town Office at the Searsmont Town Library, the 2024 Seed Library is open for business. The seeds are free and worth a look, so check out a variety of vegetable and flower seeds.
Bits and pieces
Searsmont roads are getting kind of interesting, with “BUMP” signs up all over town. Someone suggested they just put a few up at the borders that say “BUMPS ahead – everywhere.” The thaws and freezes and multiple mud seasons are producing a bumper crop of rumble strips, ridges and troughs, holes and ruts. Auto shops will be doing a land office business with alignments soon.
Folks with saltbox houses are noticing that the curl of snow off the roof is touching the big pile already there. “Mount Snow” can last until early May.
Not that Searsmonters ever say anything bad about neighbors, but have you noticed that Belmont, which has garbage pickup, has the world’s largest collection of trash cans and trash bags around collection day? The good folks there also may have the world’s largest collection of raccoons and crows and ravens enjoying a fine meal.
Giz Coughlin and the cast of “A Doll’s House, Part 2” at Belfast Maskers just finished a successful run. The Lucas Hnath play had a few sold-out performances, was well-directed by Bill Burford, well-staged, and well-acted by Giz and her three fellow actors, Erin Hayes, Ivy Lobato and Jason Stubbs. We hear the after-performance conversations with the cast and director were lively and thoughtful. The play in performance was both.
Sorry, but your correspondents left town right after the big snow and will not be filing a column next week. See you, and hopefully a snowdrop or two, in early April.