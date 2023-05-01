It is a waiting time in Searsmont in early May. Deciduous trees are fuzzy with buds, ready to burst into leaf. The sound of wind rushing past the buds competes with spring birdsong. Searsmont gardeners’ fingers are itching to get into the dirt to plant early greens, onions, broccoli and kale, knowing full well that the ground is still too wet to work and envying neighbors with raised beds that dry out quickly. Can you open a screenless window before blackflies show up, just for an hour or two to freshen the house? Your parents’ voice from childhood warns you not to “heat the whole outdoors.”
A loss for Searsmont and the Art World
Yvonne Jacquette Burckhardt, a neighbor, friend and longtime seasonal resident of Searsmont, died April 23, aged 88. Yvonne was an internationally recognized painter, printmaker and educator known for aerial landscapes of Maine and New York City, which looked as if painted from an airplane or the top of a tall building. An honoree of the American Academy of Arts and Letters, Yvonne and her late husband Rudy Burckhardt were part of a group of artists, including Alex Katz, Red Grooms, Lois Dodd, Rackstraw Downes and Neil Welliver, who lived and worked during the 1950s and 1960s in Searsmont and Lincolnville.
Yvonne’s work can be seen at the Bangor post office, Portland Museum of Art, Farnsworth Museum, Bowdoin College Museum of Art and Colby College. Her art is in the Museum of Modern Art, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Library of Congress, and dozens of other collections.
Yvonne was a friendly, quiet and talented neighbor, known to be an inveterate and fearless walker, always willing to talk on the road or while sitting on her porch. Searsmont has lost a famous artist. The art world has lost a shining light.
Transfer station
The transfer station stays at the Community Building parking lot for now. A survey asking Searsmonters whether they prefer it to stay there or go back to Crie Road is getting a lot of responses, and most users like the center village location.
The next Demo Debris Day is Saturday, May 27. Up to four tires can be turned in, as well as household goods and construction waste. Almost everything you dump will have a small fee. Please, no hazardous materials, stumps or tree limbs, yard trimmings, animal parts or carcasses, or ashes. And yes, Neil and Lloyd at the transfer station have seen them all.
Town Office
The office now opens every Wednesday at 1 p.m. The morning will be “quiet time” for the staff to deal with the pandemic work backlog.
The April 24 Searsmont Selectmen’s meeting considered the transfer station location and will make a decision about that soon. The town has posted job openings for its deputy clerk and Emergency Management director and soon may do the same for the code enforcement officer. We hear, as unconfirmed talk, that Frank Therio may be retiring after more years as CEO than most Searsmonters can remember.
No selectmen’s work session would be complete without road talk. “Posted” signs are mostly down, “BUMP” signs are still up, and talk turned to water and the holes it makes. Look for work on sink holes and culverts on Muzzy Ridge, Pond, Walker, Moody Mountain, Limekiln, Borough and Morrow Hill roads.
The Memorial Day Parade is shaping up to be a doozy. Be there in the village on Monday, May 29.
Town Library
Library Director Steven Brown performs Sunday, May 7, 4 p.m., at the Searsmont United Methodist Church as part of the Live Outside the Library concert series. This is a fund-raiser for the library’s after-school Tri-Town Music Program for area elementary school kids. Donations in cash or by check to TMMP will be gratefully accepted.
Bits and pieces
Deer ticks are out. The Searsmont population of the blankety-blanks is still groggy, but they can still latch on. And some of them are really tiny.
Searsmonters ordering firewood for next winter are suffering from sticker shock. Prices for delivered 16-inch green split wood are nearly $400 a cord. Since the alternative is to do the work yourself, it just may be worth it.
Roadside trash, visible now that the snow is gone, is something to get annoyed about. Searsmonters have been out picking up the cans, bottles, fast food boxes and wrappers, and the occasional big item. Why on God’s good green earth do people just toss things like this?