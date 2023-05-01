News

Fuzzy tips and itchy fingers

It is a waiting time in Searsmont in early May. Deciduous trees are fuzzy with buds, ready to burst into leaf. The sound of wind rushing past the buds competes with spring birdsong. Searsmont gardeners’ fingers are itching to get into the dirt to plant early greens, onions, broccoli and kale, knowing full well that the ground is still too wet to work and envying neighbors with raised beds that dry out quickly. Can you open a screenless window before blackflies show up, just for an hour or two to freshen the house? Your parents’ voice from childhood warns you not to “heat the whole outdoors.”